Brazil records 335 deaths and 14,318 cases in 24 hours. Countries with a total of 141,741 deaths from Covid-19 – Observer

Brazil records 335 deaths and 14,318 cases in 24 hours. Countries with a total of 141,741 deaths from Covid-19

Brazil has recorded 141,741 deaths and 4,732,309 million infections caused by the covid-19 pandemic, according to a report updated today by the country’s health ministry. The guardianship pointed out that the largest country in Latin America had a total of 335 deaths and 14,318 cases of the new coronavirus in 24 hours.

The Brazilian government has also announced that 4,060,088 people have already recovered from the disease and that 530,480 others are still in follow-up.

The states of São Paulo (35,108), Rio de Janeiro (18,278), Ceará (8,919) and Pernambuco (8,174) have the highest number of deaths recorded in the pandemic in Brazil.

Considering the number of cases, São Paulo (972,237), Bahia (306,036), Minas Gerais (288,619) and Rio de Janeiro (261,860) are, respectively, those who represent the most infections so far. .

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 998,463 people and more than 32.9 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.