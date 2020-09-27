Honda presents new trams … for China – Observer

China, like Europe, has one of the most electric vehicle consuming markets, so it’s no surprise that most manufacturers are trying to offer such a full range of battery models. Honda, which was one of the first to offer hybrid engines in its vehicles, is today among the manufacturers offering the lowest supply of electrified or 100% electric vehicles. But that is about to change.

In recent days, the Japanese manufacturer has announced that it will start marketing in China the rechargeable hybrid-powered CR-V, which will be the first model of its kind for the Asian country.

But the most important thing to appeal to Chinese drivers will be the introduction of e: concept. Regardless of the fact that the name of the SUV has to change for the version to be produced in series, this will be the first electric Honda to be produced in high volume.

It is not known what is the origin of the batteries that the e: concept will use, let alone the respective type or capacity. However, it has been announced that the new battery-powered SUV will use the latest driver assistance systems, as well as the latest Honda Sensing and Honda Connect.