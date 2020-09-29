Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Stream, Free Reddit, Watch HD Online, Carabao Cup 2020, Team News Tonight

In-between league fixtures in 2020 EPL Cup Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Stream For Free Reddit Online Carabao Cup, the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams still involved in the competition. Today’s fixture list sees a North West London derby game take place as to make the short trip across the capital. Don’t miss a moment with our Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Stream Online

The Lilywhites have had a packed fixture list so far having played three Premier League games — picking up two wins and one draw — as well as despatching two European opponents in the second and third qualifying rounds for the Europa League in between those games. In their last outing, Spurs snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after giving away a 97th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

B’s start to the season has been mixed. The Pensioners opened their campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory at Brighton, though they were toppled by title-holders Liverpool a week later. In their last outing in the Premier League, Frank Lampard’s men made a magnificent recovery in order to secure a point at The Hawthorns after West Brom went 3-0 up within half an hour.

To get to the Carabao Cup round of 16, B thumped Championship side Barnsley 6-0, though Spurs will pose a much tougher test today. That being said, A manager Jose Mourinho has publicly stated that his team will be focusing on Thursday’s Europa League qualifying game against Maccabi Haifa rather than today’s Carabao Cup game against his former club due to the team’s compact schedule.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Team News Update

Spurs fell victim to the silly new handball rule — well, not new, but newly implemented for this season — in drawing just 1-1 over the weekend against Newcastle, and the literal injury to that insult was Son Heung-min’s hamstring giving way. He’s going to be out for “a while”, and joins Japhet Tanganga and … Gareth Bale in the treatment room.

Speaking of the ‘rona, Spurs have yet to actually play a match in this competition, receiving a bye in the third round thanks to Leyton Orient’s positive tests. But that was only temporary reprieve for their ridiculous fixture list, which sees them with not one but two (2!) midweek matches, one in the League Cup and the other in the Europa League. Ouch. It pays to get into the Champions League, Spurs.

The injury situation has improved slightly from the weekend, with both Ben Chilwell and new goalkeeper Édouard Mendy declared fit and ready, though it’s unclear if either will start. Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are still out, but the latter’s back in training, so he should be getting close. Billy Gilmour is making progress as well, recently seen lacing up some boxing gloves at Cobham and getting that literal fighting spirit back.

The big breaking news is the supposed Lampard vs. Alonso situation, with the head coach “lambasting” the veteran left back for a bit of unprofessional behavior after he was subbed off at half-time against West Brom. We’ll see if anything more comes from that, but I certainly wouldn’t expect Alonso to play anytime soon.

Ways To Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Game

How To Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Online without Cable

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Online From Outside Your Country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use.

How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the UK

Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Carabao Cup game between A and B with the game being shown on its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you’re don’t have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky’s sports channels and coverage of not only the Carabao Cup, but the Premier League, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.

How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the U.S.

For viewers in the U.S. ESPN+ is the easiest and best way to watch Carabao Cup games including Tottenham vs Chelsea. ESPN holds the exclusive rights for Carabao Cup Tottenham vs Chelsea in the States so should be your go-to place.

How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in Australia

To get your fix of Carabao Cup football Down Under, you’ll need to tune in to BeIN Sports. You can subscribe to BeIN Sports Connect for AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year and access all of the Carabao Cup fixtures. It comes with a two-week trial, too.

Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Carabao Cup football among many other sports, competitions, and leagues from AU$25 per month. If there’s something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.

How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in Canada

Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Carabao Cup matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How Can I Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Game With Social Media

Youtube

Twitter

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streams for free

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea free via Reddit?

Way For Tottenham vs Chelsea Streams Watch Official CBS All Access

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on Apps with Smart Devices

fuboTV

Fox Sports

CBS All Access

Tottenham vs Chelsea App

Yahoo! Sports App

AT&T TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Game Tickets

Final Words Tottenham vs Chelsea

Frank Lampard’s visitors thrashed Championship strugglers Barnsley 6-0 last week courtesy of a brilliant Kai Havertz hat-trick, though their early Premier League form has been erratic with a home defeat to Liverpool followed by a six-goal thriller at newly-promoted West Brom in which they had to come back from 3-0 down at half-time to claim a last-gasp point.

They now make the short trip to face a A side that are in the midst of a truly hectic run of fixtures and also face Maccabi Haifa and Manchester United in the coming days, leading manager Jose Mourinho to admit that they cannot effectively compete in this competition.

Spurs are entering the Carabao Cup at the fourth-round stage but have already played five games already this season and will still be fuming after their controversial late top-flight draw against Newcastle on Sunday that led to more fury over the changes to the laws around handball.