Rio Ave and Vitória: candidates for Europe who have shown little | Rio Ave

In theory, two of the teams will fight for a place in European competitions. In practice, yesterday in Vila do Conde they showed little argument to get there and the draw in which the match ended reflects the uninteresting play that both teams offered.

The blame for this lackluster football is shared. The Vilacondenses have not benefited from the stronger pace they have at this point due to their participation in the Europa League play-off where, last week, they won a motivating victory in Turkey against Besiktas; the Victorians, for their part, were unable to take advantage of the wear and tear that their opponent’s trip to Istanbul could have caused them.

Tiago Mendes tried to fuel Guimarães’ attack a little more by putting Quaresma and Edwards in the starting XI, but the changes didn’t work and his team approached with some danger of the goal opponent with a stopped shot.

Mário Silva’s men, on the other hand, have always preferred to play it safe and care more about defending their goal than aiming for the opposing net.

In the second half, the tone of the game did not change. Much slowness, little suddenness and only two times there were shivers: first in an unexpected shot by Gabrielzinho, then in an attempt at Lent.

The game only brightened up a bit in the final minutes, with both coaches risking something and with the goal that could have appeared on either side. But the punishment for such boring football for so long was final nullity.

