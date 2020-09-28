Rui Vitória in the “quarters” of Asian champions | Soccer

Al Nassr, coached by Portugal’s Rui Vitória, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League on Sunday, beating Al-Taawon 1-0 in Doha, Qatar.

The one-handed round of 16 duel between two Saudi teams was decided on a goal in the 75th minute, by Moroccan Abderazak Hamdallah, the competition’s top scorer, with five goals.

The team led by Rui Vitória qualified for the second year in a row for the “quarters” of the Asian Champions, joining the compatriots of Al-Ahli, the Uzbeks of Pakhtakor and the Iranians of Persepolis, who also ensured their presence in the next phase.

The Asian Champions League was suspended in March due to the covid-19 pandemic, with all four groups made up of Western teams (A, B, C and D), including Al-Nassr, resuming competition. this month, with all the meetings taking place in Doha, Qatar.

