Icardi doubles up to give PSG a third victory | Soccer

A “reminder” of Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi offered this Sunday to Paris Saint-Germain, in Reims, the third consecutive victory (2-0) in the French Premier League, during the fifth day, during which Lyon again stumbled.

After a bad start in the league, with two defeats against Lens and Marseille, the team led by the German Thomas Tuchel only knows how to win and continued the good moment, putting themselves to the advantage after nine minutes, in a movement where the French Mbappé assisted the Argentine striker.

Mbappé would return, in the second half, to make the last pass to Icardi (63rd) to reach the back of the net, ensuring the triumph of PSG and consequently seventh place, with nine points, the same as Angers.

Lyon, with Portugal international Anthony Lopes on goal, scored again and haven’t won in four games. This time, it was no better than to draw 1-1 in the stronghold of Lorient, thanks to the goal of Leo Dubois (74th), which canceled the advantage obtained 11 minutes earlier by the locals, via Yoane Wissa.

Without Gelson Martins, who did not leave the bench, Monaco beat Strasbourg 3-2 at home, in a match where Frenchman Bem Yedder was the big figure, scoring an “bis”, before the Monegasques were reduced to nine elements, taking into account the expulsions of Tchouameni and Disasi.

For the same result, Angers won against Brest, Bordeaux and Nice did not go further than a goalless draw in the first match of the day, while Dijon-Montpellier (2-2) and Nîmes-Lens (1-1) have verified two ties.

The championship is led in isolation by Rennes, with 13 points, followed by Lille, with two down, and Montpellier, Saint-Étienne, Monaco and Lens, all with 10, sharing the last place on the podium.

