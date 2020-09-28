The Danger of Waiting for the State to Save Us | Editorial

The last few weeks have been fertile in ceremonies, presentations or debates around the resilience recovery plan (PRR) which, through different mechanisms and formats, provides for the transfer to Portugal of around 58 billion euros of European funds. It is understood that in the face of pandemic angst and the distress of the economic crisis, the government is using the plan as a soul supplement, the remedy that will save the country from its troubles. We need something that gives us confidence. But between realistic expectations and the propaganda that gives the plan an aroma of Indian pepper or Brazilian gold, there is a happy medium: the plan will be of great help, but that’s just it, help. The main thing, today as always, depends on what Portuguese governments, state and society are capable of doing.

To begin with, it is essential to look back and assess the impact of different cycles of community funds. Contrary to the pessimistic and reductive view which tends to regard the billions of European funds as a waste that has favored an idle class (the Ferrari of the entrepreneurs of the North or the jeeps of the farmers of the South), a large part of this money has indeed changed the country. . Portugal would not have a technological and scientific apparatus close to the first world without such support; there would be no more competitive sectors, such as textiles, metallurgy or footwear; it would not have an agricultural sector which, with a much less used area and a lot less workers, is a pillar of national exports.

But there are also failures that must be analyzed to avoid repetitions. The economy stagnated two decades ago and cannot overcome the classic hurdle of average income. Protected areas continue to dictate the laws. Rentism and extractivism thrive. Companies that have to compete abroad still lack the social and political relevance they deserve. Clientelism and corruption have taken root in the shadow of an obese, labyrinthine and hyper-centralized state. We have lost positions year after year in the European ranking of per capita income.

It is not possible to design a plan for the future without taking these contradictions into account. Portugal has been looking for a destination for 20 years. Corruption and European competition destroyed a large part of Portuguese capitalism to the benefit of the Spaniards in the banking sector or the Chinese in the energy sector. The most qualified generation that is is melting with low wages, insecurity or emigration. Feel yourself in a straitjacket. The PRR does not intend to destroy it. Resilience R weighs more than recovery R.

This is your biggest problem. To know us more of the same. Today with more trains or beds for long-term care, once with more highways or works in schools. António Costa Silva’s senseless inventory was pointless. Perhaps we will discuss whether the Alcoutim bridge makes sense or whether the Porto-Lisbon connection should be 200 or 300 km / h. But in doing so, we go through industry, robotics and artificial intelligence in companies, in clusters, in the relationship between universities and companies, in startups or in metallurgy.

The greatest danger of the plan is therefore to accommodate the existing reality instead of opening up new challenges and creating new opportunities. Its biggest fault is not to plan for investment in the State, it is to place the State at the center of its priorities and its resources. Although there is a certain European conditionality in its design (compulsory tranches for the digital transition and decarbonization), the PRR should not be so. It should not be a plan closer to the statist ideology of the bloc or the PCP than to the social democracy of the PS.

António Costa once said that unlike the industrial revolution, the digital revolution allows Portugal to be at the forefront of a major global transformation. You are right. But, believing that it is the protective state and not civil society to follow this path, not understanding what happened in Ireland, Estonia or the Czech Republic and believing that the trains, the “simplices” or the bridges to Spain solve the country’s problem, it is the first step towards a new disappointment. That only a rebalancing between the priorities of the State and the economy can avoid. We still have time.

