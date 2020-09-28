Searching for a storage place for nuclear waste: the Gorleben salt dome is out of the running – politics

When looking for a nuclear waste repository in Germany, the Gorleben salt dome in Lower Saxony is completely out of order. Gorleben is not identified as a so-called sub-area in a long-awaited interim report from the Federal Agency for Final Storage, as the German news agency has learned from regional circles.

The “Mirror” had previously reported. According to the magazine, the Bavarian regions are now on the list of possible locations for the first time. The report on regions fundamentally eligible for a nuclear waste repository according to geological criteria will be presented this Monday morning by the Federal Association for Final Storage in Berlin.

A predetermination of a location is far from being linked to the so-called interim report for sub-areas. Nonetheless, the debate on the final disposal of high-level nuclear waste should start – especially in the areas that now need to be investigated further.

As required by law, the report mentions regions “likely to have favorable geological conditions for the safe disposal of radioactive waste”. Other factors, such as population density in the regions, have not yet been taken into account – this will be done in further steps. That is why there should still be many and sometimes quite large areas. It will only become more specific in the coming years.

The best place to store high-level nuclear waste as safely as possible for a million years is being sought. The warehouse is built underground in salt, clay or crystalline, so mainly granite. The location must be found in 2031 and from 2050 containers with radioactive waste must be stored underground.

After a long fuss about the salt dome of Gorleben, the search for a repository was completely resumed. Starting from a “white map”, on which in principle every location is an option, possible locations are now gradually narrowed according to scientific criteria.

Gorleben is considered ‘politically burned’

Ultimately, however, politicians should make the decision about the location – based on the scientific findings. Citizens, communities and organizations can be involved in the process in various ways.

Above all, there are problems around Gorleben – some have long called for the salt dome to be excluded from the search as “politically burned”. But the Bavarian state government has also sparked anger for questioning the search process and insisting that the underground in Bavaria is not suitable. Both question the principle of the “white card”, which is only gradually narrowed on the basis of measurable criteria.

“Now is the time for science”

The Greens, among others, are pushing for this principle, whose roots also lie in the anti-nuclear movement. “This is the first time that science is on the train and you should also leave it alone,” said Oliver Krischer of the DPA, group chairman of the Bundestag. In the Gorleben case there was mainly a political decision. In the 1970s it was decided to set up a repository there. That is why “a region revolted almost completely”. Green Atomic expert Sylvia Kotting-Uhl called on the Bavarian government to support the process constructively. “As one of the largest nuclear waste producers to run away from responsibility, he shows a lack of moral competence,” she said.

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) told the “Rheinische Post” that nuclear elimination is and will remain a foregone conclusion, and that the search for a warehouse is a joint task. In view of presenting the interim report, Schulze said that geology decides what location it will ultimately be. “Political considerations don’t matter. I expect all politicians to now take their responsibility – for this task for society as a whole and for the jointly desired process. (Dpa)