Letters to the Director | Opinion

The world is not an American farm

The American ambassador’s interview with Expresso, in which he says Portugal must choose between its allies and China, is the resurrection of the old American mentality, that the world is a fifth of them. But it can’t and shouldn’t be. The response of Minister Augusto Santos Silva, one of the best figures of the PS, was exemplary, affirming that it is our authorities who decide on Portugal.

Already responding very well to the English, who applied the clown of “Brexit” to our country, including us now, now excluding us from the air lanes, suggesting that they do not know what they want, Santos Silva, certainly because of where he does not however consider the interview of the American ambassador as an interference in the internal affairs of Portugal, even if, I repeat, for the sake of diplomacy, the statements of the ambassador are extremely serious .

They just don’t totally surprise me, as I hear Trump, whom he serves, admit to a violent transition to the more than likely Joe Biden tenure, which is even more serious, oddly enough, than his ambassador has it. said about our country. . Both cases reveal the fascinating dynamics of the current US administration, which will certainly be penalized at the polls in the November elections.

Brexit, along with the election of Trump, makes me wonder if the vote, in some cases, will be the shame of the people, instead of their weapon, as they say.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva has a remarkable government performance, due to the way he defends Portugal’s interests, whenever someone threatens them. But he does so in a diplomatic and peaceful manner. Not Trump. Our leader prefers the force of reason to the reason of force, just like the tone of the Democrats.

Simões Ilharco, Lisbon

Vaccine yes, but only?

In assessing the spread of the news, the world’s concerns about covid-19 focus on the discovery of a vaccine. May success come quickly, but let’s not forget that vaccines against AIDS and the various coronaviruses that predate SARS-CoV-2 have not yet appeared, although they have been sought after for many years.

At the same time, efforts will certainly be made to find therapies that will alleviate the disease, as well as to design devices that will immediately be able to detect the presence of the virus in any observation. However, from these efforts, big ‘paragon’ news is not visible, which is a shame, it seems to me, at the present time, even more important than the vaccine itself. If current technology succeeds in producing such “instruments”, society in general, because of the speed they would bring to its operation, would benefit more than the desired vaccine. Even fear, installed globally, could be mitigated with these “tools”, eliminating most of the indirect effects of the pandemic or the fight against it.

José A. Rodrigues, Vila Nova de Gaia

