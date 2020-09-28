New York Times Report: Billionaire Trump Paid Just $ 750 in Taxes – Politics

Shortly before the first televised duel between US President Donald Trump and his election challenger Joe Biden, a newspaper report caused a stir that Trump had paid minimal or no federal income tax for years. As the “New York Times” reported Sunday, citing tax documents, Trump paid just $ 750 per person to the federal IRS in the 2016 election year and in his first year in office in 2017.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

According to its own information, the newspaper has tax documents from the former real estate magnate and reality TV star dating back about two decades. Accordingly, Trump paid no federal income tax at all in 11 of the 18 tax years for which the paper searched the documents. The reason is that Trump has declared more losses than gains.

In an initial response, Trump described the newspaper report as “totally false news” and “made-up”. The president protested that he paid “a lot” of income tax to New York State.

During the 2016 election campaign, Trump relied heavily on his image as an alleged self-made billionaire, which had spread through his earlier reality show “The Apprentice.” At the same time, however, contrary to custom, he refused to publish his tax returns.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Trump insists on this refusal to this day – he is the first US president since Richard Nixon (1969 to 1974) to refuse to disclose his tax returns. This has always led to speculation whether Trump had anything to hide. One such speculation was that the president was trying to hide the fact that he was not nearly as successful as a businessman as he had envisioned.

The New York Times’ detailed report with many precise figures is likely to increase political pressure on Trump to provide the public with information about his finances. The figures published by the “New York Times” mention losses that could be explained not only by tax minimization, but also by poor economic activity. The documents reveal, among other things, that he is personally liable for debts of $ 421 million, of which more than $ 300 million should be paid in the next four years, the paper wrote.

$ 70,000 in hairdressing costs deducted

The detail from the report that Trump had withheld more than $ 70,000 in hairdressing fees during the time of “The Apprentice” also caused mockery on the Internet. For his daughter Ivanka, nine Trump companies had deducted costs of $ 95,464 for hairstyles and makeup.

The New York Times revelations now supply Democrats’ challenger Joe Biden with fodder for the upcoming Tuesday night (local time) TV duel. The head of the opposition Senate Democrats, Chuck Schumer, has already turned to voters with a bitterly ironic message about Trump’s taxes: “Anyone who has paid more federal income tax than President Trump” should raise their hands, Biden’s fellow party member wrote. in the short message service Twitter.

Leading up to the TV debate, Trump launched new violent attacks on Biden, who has been months ahead of him in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Trump asked the former vice president on Twitter to take a doping test – before or after the debate. Once again, the 74-year-old incumbent denounced his three-year-old rival as “Sleepy Joe”.

The president justified his provocative demand by saying that Biden’s debates were “record-breaking imbalances.” “Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy,” Trump said without providing any evidence. He had already started a doping test in August. Trump now stated that he would “naturally” undergo such a test as well.

Biden had previously stated that he was prepared for “personal assaults and lies” in the TV duel. “I suspect it will be a single head-on attack,” he told MSNBC. In total, three television matches between Trump and Biden are planned. The second and third debates will take place on October 15 and 22. (AFP / dpa)