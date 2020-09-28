International
Similarities and differences from the “troika” | Recovery and resilience plan
With goals and objectives to be achieved, slices of money to be released and even the possibility of audits by Brussels technicians, the new Recovery and Resilience Plan recalls the model of strong conditionality and strict supervision that existed in the Program. adjustment of the Troika. However, between them there are also many differences and reason to believe that this time the environment between national and European authorities can be much more relaxed.
continue reading