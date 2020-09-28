“Geringonça” “killed” union demonstrations and opened the streets to new protagonists | Demonstration

The first two years of the government led by António Costa with the support of the Bloco de Esquerda, the PCP and Verdes have been the most peaceful in terms of social challenge that Portugal has experienced in the last two decades. In 2015, only 44 public initiatives were counted as demonstrations, strikes, marches and boycotts, and the following year only 15 more. In contrast, 2012 – the first year of the troika in Portugal – was the most troubled year of this century, with 250 events registered.

