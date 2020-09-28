Video app dispute: US court suspends download stop for Tiktok for now – politically

The popular video app Tiktok escaped a download stop in the US at the last minute. Shortly before Tiktok was to disappear from Apple and Google’s US app stores, a judge suspended the US government’s order. At the same time, the countdown continues for Tiktok: the court in Washington on Sunday rejected the company’s request to also take action against the threat of a complete shutdown of the app in the US on Nov. 12.

The Americans would already have felt the order from the US Department of Commerce on Monday. Users who already have the app on their smartphone would have had access to Tiktok as before. You cannot download the app again. A few days ago, Tiktok filed for a ban against the actions of the Department of Commerce, arguing, among other things, that the damage caused by the download stop could not be repaired.

The parties should now agree on a schedule for further action, the judge said. The Department of Commerce said it would bow to the order, but it will rigorously defend its actions in the main trial.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Tiktok is from the Chinese company Bytedance. US President Donald Trump called the app a security risk because Chinese authorities could use the app to access US citizens’ data. With two orders, he laid the foundation for the end of the app in the US. As of November 12, Bytedance will no longer be allowed to store US user data and operate infrastructure in the US. Tiktok and Bytedance argued unsuccessfully that data from US users was stored in the US and did not go to China.

The situation around Tiktok is unclear. Trump had already announced that he had approved a fundamental deal to secure Tiktok’s survival in the US through the entry of US companies Oracle and Walmart. But since then there have been conflicting statements as to whether the new US partner or Bytedance should have the majority in the global Tiktok business – and the conclusion of a final deal has been delayed.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Trump had insisted that American investors would gain control of Tiktok. However, reports from software company Oracle and supermarket giant Walmart show that they will keep only 20 percent of the new company Tiktok Global. According to media reports, the previous owner, the Chinese company Bytedance, holds the remaining 80 percent. It has also been argued in US government circles that one could speak of US control because US venture investors in turn owned 40 percent of Bytedance.

The US government reiterated its position in court that Tiktok collects a lot of data from US users – and from their point of view, there is a risk that the Chinese authorities will gain access to it. Some passages in the documents have been blackened. This also includes why the US government continues to see risks despite assurances that US user data will be stored in the US. (dpa)