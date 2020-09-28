the tension between China and the United States – Observer

Público director Manuel Carvalho was one of those scandalized that US Ambassador George E. Glass treated Portugal as a “banana republic”. There was also no shortage of those who attributed public pressure from the Portuguese ambassador to deal with the “Chinese question” to the ideological excesses of Trump who appointed him. This indignation or appreciation is not justified. On the contrary, I was starting to worry about the lack of American public pressure on Portugal on this subject, unlike other European countries.

I do not think that Ambassador Glass can be characterized, so far, as an ideologue who has interfered in Portuguese internal politics. An accusation that is brought, with some justification, to some of your colleagues from other European countries. The ambassador performs his duties by political appointment of President Trump, but this is the rule in the appointment of American ambassadors. His predecessor in Lisbon had also actively contributed to the election of President Obama. In fact, the multinational corporation Augusto Santos Silva has publicly praised Ambassador Glass’s positive role in bilateral relations.

It does not seem to me that a reader freed from patriotic excesses can read the interview with the American Ambassador to the Express without concluding that he is even giving fairly diplomatic answers. Diplomatically ignore António Costa’s statements about a possible re-election of Trump. He is diplomatically vague about the costs of a Portuguese stance that does not take into account the changes in geopolitics and global geoeconomics through the growing tension between Beijing and Washington. But he diplomatically hints that it will have an impact on the exchange of classified information, and will have costs for Portuguese companies controlled by Chinese state-owned companies.

This type of public pressure is not a sign of contempt for Portugal, quite the contrary. The United States has exerted similar pressure, insistently and with repeated public “threats”, in several European countries. This has been the case in recent months, notably in Great Britain and Germany, countries that American policymakers seem to see as playing a central role in the evolution of the posture of the rest of Europe. The case of Great Britain was also explicitly mentioned by Ambassador Glass in his interview. The London government has indeed come under enormous public pressure from the United States, to the point that it has withdrawn from its original position of allowing a limited Chinese presence in 5G. Until this British withdrawal, other European countries could still respond to American pressure by saying: your historic allies, the British, with whom you have the closest collaborative relationship in all kinds of secrets, have no completely excluded China. However, after this reversal of British position, it would be obvious that the pressure on the rest of Europe would also increase.

In Germany, there is also increasing pressure from the United States, even with threats of sanctions, and growing support from many relevant political sectors for greater alignment between Berlin and Washington in the technology war with China. (and in the energy war with Russia). Portugal must follow the evolution of the posture of London, Berlin (and Paris) with particular attention. What seems clear is that Washington considers that private pressure, through diplomatic channels, has not been enough to get European countries to change their options.

Therefore, the idea that Portugal is under pressure in this way because it is seen as an unimportant country without autonomy is deeply flawed. I don’t think anyone sees Britain or Germany as banana republics. This pressure only makes sense because Washington considers that Portugal still counts in the European and global context, and because Portuguese decision-makers have not given in to more discreet suggestions.

Portugal must face this new rivalry between the United States and China. We cannot avoid giving you an answer. This is the real problem with EDP, REN or Mota-Engil. What MNE Santos Silva said is true. Of course, it will be up to Portugal to decide what to do. But no country, however powerful, will decide well if it ignores the international context in which it makes its decisions and the world price to be paid for them. In fact, when it comes to vital infrastructure, the importance of taking into account national security issues and not just financial interests has always been a priority of a genuine Portuguese national strategy.

On the other hand, the United States should not only think in terms of pressure or punishment when dealing with this issue with its allies. As shown by the reactions so lively to such an innocuous interview with the American ambassador, this will generate ill will and tensions which will in no way help advance the defense of interests which should appear to be convergent. And it is difficult to argue against Chinese investment, for example, in relation to EDP or the port of Sines, if the Portuguese government does not have the possibility of investing itself – due to the anachronistic rules of the ‘EU – or to invest in the West, because it does not exist. If the United States wants to return to some kind of Cold War logic, it must return to investing in its allies as it did in the days of the Cold War.

On the other hand, it is essential that Portugal improves its capacity to understand the real implications of new technologies for security. The potential for sabotage and surveillance of 5G and its role in the Internet of Things deserves serious consideration, with or without pressure from the United States. We will not be very effective “proudly alone”. But we will have to strengthen our capacities at this level. Only then can we actively participate in a broad reflection and a strong coalition within the EU on these issues. Or at NATO level. Some of the American security concerns are justified. Others may reflect commercial interests. But it is only after serious reflection and in-depth analysis that we can credibly distinguish between real security problems and disguised commercial interests and counter the illegitimate pressures, preferably at European level, to make this effort more effective.

It will be desirable to continue talking in Beijing, to trade with China on an equal footing and to collaborate with China in areas such as the fight against global warming or the pandemic. But we cannot fail to ensure our security in vital areas. And we cannot fail to prioritize our most intense and lasting economic and security relations with the rest of Europe and the United States. If Portugal is to be taken seriously as a sovereign country, it will need to show that it is capable of thinking strategically on issues such as 5G. Only then can you have a credible voice with the allies we need more than ever in a world increasingly dominated by strong geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions.

Those who believe that this kind of pressure is the result of Trump’s ideological excesses will be seriously disappointed. And I’m not talking about the possibility of Trump being re-elected, but that the pressure will continue with a possible President Biden, perhaps more quietly, but even that can’t be taken for granted.

At the Munich security conference in February 2020, Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi was asked to accept the Trump administration’s stance on China. The answer was an unequivocal yes. And it was followed by a call to European leaders to stop ignoring the nature of the Chinese regime and the role of the Communist Party in Chinese businesses.

To think that this is a fleeting ideological obsession that will pass when Trump falls is therefore a dangerous delusion. There is a rare consensus among the extremely divided and polarized American political elite on so many other issues, on the need to face China and that traditional allies must choose sides in this conflict. We will see how the question of China emerges in the presidential debates. I think this will be one of the few foreign policy issues that might get airtime. And I doubt there are any big differences between Biden and Trump on the Chinese question. Portugal cannot ignore these data when defining its strategic priorities.

Bruno Cardoso Reis (on twitter: @ bcreis37), historian, is one of the resident commentators of the new Café América program on Rádio Observador. The program will air every Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.