An opportunity for the gleaming junk: what if the fury of nuclear waste boils again …? – Politics

No politician has forgotten the photos from Gorleben. People digging under train tracks, clinging to concrete pillars, are pushed off the street by police officers or water cannons. They are always there when it comes to the search for a nuclear waste repository. And when that Monday enters a decisive phase for the first time, when names of regions suitable for a repository are first mentioned, then many new Gorleben can come. In politics it is already feared that the spirit of resistance will awaken again, first locally, then nationally.

The concerns are justified. The search for a repository will be a tough test for politicians. 1900 Swivel wheels with highly radioactive waste have to be underground. They are not popular in the 16 camps in Germany, mostly at old nuclear power plants. Who can blame the people for it? Nobody wants the shiny mess around them permanently, not even deep underground. The waste is scary. And where the castors are now, they cannot stay forever. The permits for many of the temporary storage facilities will expire in the next decade.

Searching for a repository could become a popular election topic

If the general election takes place in a year’s time, preselection in the search for a repository could become a popular election topic. The states and municipalities, the politicians in the constituencies, they worry anyway. There is Bavaria, for example, where the CSU and Free Voters wrote in the coalition agreement in 2018 that the Free State was not a suitable location. Just a few days ago, Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber once again questioned the search and cynically referred to Gorleben. That’s a completed mine. Then there are members of the Landtag and Bundestag who repeatedly express themselves freely under the motto: “Everywhere, just not here”. And from the east you also hear that they do not want to build a storage place for West German nuclear waste.

The process deserves a shot – because it’s the only chance for the shiny scrap metal. Such a search, which determines the best possible location in the consensus of the 16 countries, which must explain scientifically and transparently why regions are eligible or not, does not yet exist on this scale. Contrary to the time of Gorleben, the question is no longer for and against nuclear energy. The nuclear phase-out has been sealed, the last German nuclear power plant will be closed in 2022. The search could end Germany’s nuclear era – if it goes well.

Federal politicians will also have to explain the results

For years, people have struggled with the laws regulating searches. Some countries tried to exclude the rocks in their subsoil from the search. Citizen groups and environmental associations rejected the compromise, the political consensus is fragile. If countries pull out that don’t want the garbage in their underground, how should district administrators and mayors explain to their neighbors how they feel about the search for a warehouse? But what would the alternative be? Gorleben’s long history shows that backroom decisions are not permanent.

The shortcoming of the search could be transparency. It is unlikely that all decisions will be substantiated transparently. It will not always be possible to publish the necessary data if private owners and companies block themselves. Politicians have long been aware of the problem. If people look at blackened corridors instead of figuring out why their home is covered with a suitable clay layer, if they are forced into narrow forms of participation, acceptance will quickly diminish.

Federal politicians will also have to put themselves in the front row and defend their hard compromise where the anger boils, in town halls and town halls, in the regions it hits.

Nuclear waste affects us all. Because it’s all rubbish.