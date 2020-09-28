US justice prevents Trump from banning TikTok – Observer

An American judge decided on Sunday to keep the TikTok application on mobile application download platforms in the United States, thus suspending the order given by Donald Trump’s administration.

A few hours before the decision took effect, Magistrate Carl Nicholas spoke out in favor of TikTok.

The federal judge of the District of Columbia thus granted the request of the lawyers of the Chinese cabinet, who wanted a temporary blocking of the possible ban while the two parties face each other in court. Nichols’ decision is another installment in a dispute that began in August, when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening to ban US TikTok if the company that owns it, China ByteDance, did not sell. your business in the US business country. According to the US president, the fact that the company is owned by a Chinese company poses a threat to national security because of the links in China between the private sector and the Chinese Communist Party.

After weeks of negotiations, ByteDance reached an initial deal with Oracle and Walmart, which received preliminary approval from the White House, but in recent days the talks have not borne fruit and there was a real possibility that Trump carry out his threat. ban on downloads of the application already this Sunday.

Hours before the ruling on Sunday morning, Nichols held a hearing to hear arguments from the government, which said TikTok was a threat because it collects data on its users and, as a Chinese company, cooperates with the Secret Service. . Chinese.

Lawyers for TikTok have denied that the company shares data with Chinese authorities and argued that Trump’s goal is actually to restrict free speech. “This case concerns freedom of expression and freedom of communication. It’s inherent in the company that was targeted. TikTok is an app, but it’s more. It is a modern version of communication in the electronic age which has grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic, ”said one of the company’s lawyers, Alexander Berengaut.

If the judge disagreed with ByteDance and the White House had decided to follow through on its threat, Google and Apple, which control the two main online mobile phone stores, would have been forced to remove TikTok from these stores in the United States. States, in accordance with the presidential decree.

TikTok, with 100 million users in the United States and 700 million worldwide, is one of the fastest growing social networks in recent years.