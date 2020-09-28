Another thing that can be said, freedom of speech is when you make differences – politics

Nothing is more important to an enlightened society than the freedom to say what you mean. The retired federal constitutional judge Johannes Masing, who for years was responsible for article five of the basic law, got to the point: freedom of expression is not part of the legal order in a democratic constitutional state, but a condition. Without freedom of opinion, there is no free right.

Freedom of speech does brilliantly in its original function as a right of defense against state interference. Today, it can be said without consequence that soldiers are murderers, that police officers belong to the garbage and that the Turkish president goes around with goats. The progress of civilization lies in this freedom. But it’s not just about impending criminal proceedings. It is also about informal sanctions that have always existed, but have become more powerful and unbalanced with digital media.

Comedy can do what politics should never do

It was just another week where no one would have said anything better: a CDU politician nothing about gays in the chancellery, an FDP politician nothing about another FDP politician, a comedian nothing about columnists; a left-wing journalist is attacked for promoting a luxury department store, a right-wing journalist for having an evocative caption appeared in his medium.

All the incidents mentioned deserve criticism, but they are in very different ways. But who else makes them, the differences? Unlike in court, where after a guilty verdict some deprivation is used to punish appropriately, the maximum penalty is regularly imposed on the network: exclusion and isolation.

As is known, the differences lie in the statements and their context; in situation and motivation. And of course in the role of those who do it. Applying the same standards to artists and comedians as to politicians forces culture into a corset and destroys the intrinsic value of provocation. It’s depressing when someone like Otto Waalkes is in the pillory for Robert Gernhardt’s high-profile comedy or an Anke Engelke preemptively apologizes before the Netzjakobiner drags her up the scaffold for once playing Chinese in a sketch.

Examples of indignation testify to one’s own superiority

Portraying freedom of speech as freedom “in a stranglehold,” like prominent appeal signatories, dramatizes this situation. But it is not without effect when key players from politics and the media come together on Twitter, for example, to ensure their own moral superiority and defensiveness on the basis of ever-new examples of outrage. Something like that affects a public sphere in which also those who otherwise avoid the digital trench warfare participate. It should also be considered; they may want to make a difference.