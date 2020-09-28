Porto PDM’s final proposal cuts investment in affordable housing | town planning

The new Porto Municipal Master Plan (PDM) will, as previously announced, encourage the creation of affordable housing, setting obligations and creating incentives for those who build this type of housing. But the final technical proposal to which the PUBLIC had access, and which will be the subject of a public debate for 30 days after being voted on this Monday at an extraordinary meeting of the chamber, presents a less ambitious solution than that presented by Councilor Pedro Baganha in July. .

The “inclusive zoning” provides that anyone who builds projects in the historic center or downtown with an area greater than 2,000 square meters will be obliged to allocate 20% of the area greater than 1,600 square meters to accessible housing, during at least 25 years old. The previous proposal suggested that this requirement should apply to projects larger than 2,500 square meters, with the owner obligated to reserve 10% of the total area – 250 square meters – for accessible housing. Comparing companies with the same area, 2500, the preliminary proposal reached 250 square meters for cheaper fires, while the new one only requires 180. Only in companies with areas of 3200 meters squares that this logic is equalized and then reversed.

The preliminary proposal presented in July at a chamber meeting had earned an appeal from socialist Manuel Pizarro, who was hesitant to define the 2,500 square meters as a starting point – “how many developments are there above 2,500?” meters in this area? [do centro histórico e baixa]? He asked. The municipality lowered this threshold in the final proposal, as the opposition adviser seemed to suggest, but the expected gain is not linear.

The owners who are not available to comply with this rule will be able to go around the text, ceding to the municipality of the ground with “equivalent construction capacity” (it remains to be said if the allocated land must be in a close geographical area) or make a payment that will go to the Municipal Fund for Environmental and Urban Sustainability, an organization that will be created from scratch. Those who accept the rules have promised incentives such as “increasing the edifiability index in certain categories of soil” or “reducing charges for urban operations”.

Housing is assumed by the executive of Rui Moreira as one of the big problems of the city Manuel Roberto

Affordable housing in the rest of the city

“Inclusive zoning” is also encouraged, although not mandatory, in the rest of the city. Operations involving at least 25% of this type of housing for a minimum period of 25 years may increase the construction index by “0.2 in areas of isolated blocks of free establishment and areas of economic activity of type II [destinadas à instalação de empresas representativas das diferentes áreas de negócio, bem como de outros usos complementares, designadamente, industriais, terciários, logísticos, turismo, investigação, serviços, comércio e equipamentos, sendo a habitação possível desde que em áreas menores], respectively, up to a maximum of 1.2 and 1.6 ”and see reduced urban loads.

In the social districts, the municipal bet must be made on the rehabilitation of the building and the renovation of the public space, but the urban operations which regenerate these spaces and where at least 75% of the social housing is maintained have an “increase of the ‘construction index of 0.2 in areas of isolated islets with free installation up to a maximum of 1.2 ”and also a“ reduction in town planning charges ”.

Strengthening the housing supply in the city is defined as one of the primary objectives of this PDM, which will replace that of 2006 and which has been carried out since 2015. And rehabilitation is encouraged: “In the existing buildings, any intervention must have as a rule its conservation, allowing reconstruction work whenever this is justified by constructive degradation, and as long as they retain the main architectural, technical and constructive characteristics of the pre-existing building ”, defines the regulation. New constructions are only authorized “when they are intended to replace buildings or aim to occupy undeveloped land”. Demolitions, total or partial, are only authorized when the recovery of the goods is “impracticable”, fixes the same document.

Concerning the islands, which appear in the local housing strategy as a clear bet, little is defined in the new PDM. The document limits itself to defining that a “Strategic Program“ The Islands of Porto ”” will be drawn up, within a maximum period of six years, but does not give any indication of the interventions in this building. Inside the blocks, construction is hampered in all categories of soil, and in some of them it is even suggested to increase the permeable space, partially demolishing the erected building.

The PDM also provides for a regulation to classify urban operations from an environmental and energy point of view, creating advantages for those who need this environmental qualification, which also include the reduction of loads and the increase of construction indices.

Aleixo, Owl and West and East Parks

In the new PDM, there will be 12 zones delimited by Operational Planning and Management Units (UOPG), where there will be more refined urban interventions. Among these spaces, one finds for example Aleixo, where will be born “a green space and a collective fructification, from the edge of the river to the northern limit of the UOPG” and where the intention is “to make compatible the large urban projects planned for the former district of Aleixo and for the former Companhia do Gás and Central Térmica do Ouro “, Corujeira, where the municipality intends” to structure the territory by converting it into an area of ​​collective housing, commerce and services, with new green spaces ”or Nun’Álvares Quarter, an old and postponed project which intends to“ cook the existing meshes and create new green spaces associated with the renaturalization of water pipes ”.

Parque da Cidade and Parque Oriental are also operational units. The park next to Matosinhos will be completed, “defining its framing and its relationship with the Estrada da Circunvalação and the waterfront”, and creating a “way to end the park with the urban fabric located at the end north of the street is also planned. da Vilarinha ”- the planned duration of this operation is six years maximum. In the green space next to the border with Gondomar, it is planned to “command the territory structured by Rio Tinto” and to continue “the expansion” of the park, an operation which could continue during the next decade.

