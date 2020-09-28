“The most beautiful electric car is useless on a coal basis”: Weil turns against the end date for combustion engines – politics

The move by CSU boss Markus Söder for a possible ban on cars with combustion engines from 2035 has met with criticism and skepticism within the CDU. An end date for traditional car production is an “insensitive message to workers and their families,” said Axel Fischer, member of the CDU’s federal council of the Augsburger Allgemeine. Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) also opposed setting such a date.

Söder is based on the example of California. In the US state, the governor issued a regulation a few days ago, according to which the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines should be banned from 2035. Söder then pleaded Saturday at the CSU party congress to also set a date in Germany for the ban on combustion engine vehicles. The Bavarian Prime Minister called 2035 “a very good date”.

E-mobility, transport policy and the mobility of the future: the briefing on transport and smart mobility. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Test now for free!

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Fischer was “very surprised” by the advance of Söder. He thinks it is daring to look so far into the future today. The CDU politician stressed, “It would be better to observe developments in California and then draw your own conclusions if necessary.” Apparently the CSU boss wanted to “pave the way for a possible black-and-green coalition in the federal government”. The Greens had welcomed Söder’s advance this weekend.

Markus Söder (CSU), Party Chairman and Prime Minister of Bavaria Photo: dpa / Sven Hoppe

CDU politician Christian von Stetten, head of the middle-class parliamentary group of the union faction in the Bundestag, also ruled cautiously at Söder’s suggestion. He warned of a hasty swan song on combustion engines. At least in agriculture and on construction sites, these would “still be used after 2035”, said von Stetten of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

Weil was generally against setting a date for a ban on combustion engine vehicles. This decade will mark the breakthrough for electromobility, “that’s for sure,” said the head of the Lower Saxony government of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. How quickly we can say goodbye to combustion engines in the coming years, however, depends on the preconditions.

Weil said that as a precondition for phasing out combustion engines, renewable energy sources should be available in sufficient quantities: “The most beautiful electric car is useless on a coal-based basis.” The same is true for the availability of battery cells, which are currently the biggest bottleneck. (AFP)