A show ticket or an exit ticket? | Megaphone

If it were a work of art, when it comes to culture, the 2020 State Budget (OE) would be a web full of nothing. Out of a total of 339.3 million euros of general revenue allocated to the budget program for culture, more than 57% correspond to the share of social communication and the audiovisual contribution, the latter being exclusively and exclusively allocated to RTP.

The public media, which passed into the sphere of the Ministry of Culture under the previous constitutional government and, as we know, have little to do with culture, see their funding exceed the value of what should be the main objective of this artistic creation and cultural dissemination, as a cultural fabric and in the internationalization of Portuguese culture and language ”, as described in the OE 2020 report.

The part of the internationalization of culture is still true – currently we have Portuguese musicians spread over different stages of the world, occupying prominent places in many of the most renowned orchestras in the artistic world, taking the name of our country to abroad. .

This recognition proves, in many of these successes, the high quality of artistic education practiced in Portugal, starting with academies and conservatories and extending this recognition to our universities which, throughout its history, have formed musicians of enormous national and international importance. . Is this the incentive for internationalization that you want? The emigration of national talents? The priority should be, not only in the cultural field, but extendable to all fields, creating retention possibilities for all those who want to stay here.

The idea of ​​living less and less without borders and all the internationalization favored by accession to the Schengen area in 1995 have favored a new generation of young people who emigrate, in many cases, not as the only option, but imbued with a spirit of adventure, challenging their comfort zones and seeking the personal and professional growth that these experiences bring. Circumstances very different from those which are at the origin of the massive emigration observed between the 60s and 80s. The serious economic crisis which was experienced at the time and provoked, among others, by the dictatorial movement which s’ implanted in Portugal, has reached generations who, without any other alternative to poverty, have been forced to leave in search of better living conditions. Since the 1980s, Portugal has experienced a transformation of its migratory reality.

The health of the culture in Portugal combined with the lightness with which it is treated brings me to a sentence of José Eugênio Soares, with which I end this article: “The greatest enemy of a government is a cultivated people”.

And in the artistic world, are there real alternatives to emigration? But how is culture and its professional class treated after all?

I would say that culture is scarce here. Orchestras are scarce and, therefore, opportunities to attract many young talent are scarce. The incentive for cultural education is rare with the reduction of vacant places in arts education and, consequently, reduced employment opportunities for educational professionals. Support and incentives to join concert halls are scarce, which limits the target audience and turns many concerts of the few orchestras into elite events. Shows are rare, especially outside the big cities.

But let’s focus on the solution: cultural education. Arts education, under the tutelage of the Ministry of Education, has seen a drastic reduction in the number of places available in certain schools specializing in teaching music and dance, compromising the importance that future generations will give to the cultural aspect which is so lacking in education. our society.

