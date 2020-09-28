Flu vaccine available Monday for priority populations | Influenza

The flu vaccine is available from Monday, starting to be administered in population groups considered to be priority, such as residents of nursing homes and pregnant women, according to the general directorate of health.

The National Health Service’s vaccination campaign, which usually begins on October 15, starts earlier this year with a first phase for which 350,000 vaccines are available. Residents of nursing homes, health professionals, professionals in the social sector who provide care and pregnant women are among the most vulnerable sectors and will be the first to be able to be vaccinated.

In the second phase, which will start on October 19, other risk groups are included: people aged 65 and over and people with chronic diseases.

“We want to vaccinate as soon as possible and we plan with the regional health administrations to extend, if necessary, the vaccination points to other community structures” in addition to the health centers, said the director general of the health Graça Freitas. when he announced this year’s vaccination season.

This year, the flu shot will also be free for people with compromised immunity

Graça Freitas called on all people with a medical indication to be vaccinated, stressing that this year, with the pandemic, it is “even more important that they do”.

With covid-19 “it is advisable not to have other respiratory infections which can be confused with covid-19 and which require a diagnosis to see if people have covid or have the flu,” he said. he says.

In addition to free vaccines for people included in risk groups, there will be vaccines on sale at pharmacies that can be purchased on prescription and reimbursed.

The NHS has purchased more than two million flu shots this year from two different companies, through public tender – but all vaccines are the same.

The flu is a contagious disease that usually resolves on its own. Complications, when they do occur, occur mainly in people with chronic illnesses or over the age of 65.

