Deadly Bacteria Attacking Brain Keep Texans From Using Tap Water – Observe

In Texas, authorities on Friday warned several communities not to use tap water, which could be contaminated with a bacteria attacking the brain, Naegleria fowleri, a miscroscopic amoeba, which can be fatal. The microbe was found earlier this month in the body of an infected 6-year-old boy who died, according to the Associated Press.

The Environmental Quality Commission warned that tap water was only used in eight cities for flushing toilets and recommended always boiling water before consuming it.

Naegleria fowleri can be present in soil, in warm fresh water and hot springs, as well as in swimming pools where maintenance is not regular or industrial hot water discharges. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nose, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s rare.

The alert will be maintained until authorities in Brazosport manage to drain the contaminated water from their system and reveal free microbial testing, although they are not yet sure when the water will be good for the home. consumption, said The Guardian.

Also in 2011 and 2013, the bacteria affected the Texas drinking water system. This is the third time that it has been detected in this state.