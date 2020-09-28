The army is spending 8.3 million euros on night vision goggles. A losing company tries to close its doors at the Court of Auditors | Armed forces

The army plans to acquire 1,485 night vision monocles as part of the army’s “Soldier Combat Systems” program. LUSA / HUGO DELGADO

The public tender for the purchase of military equipment under the Army’s “Soldier Combat Systems” program, which includes the purchase of 1,485 night vision monoculars for the price of 8.3 million euros, was launched two years ago and is not yet finished.

continue reading