Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized after suicide attempt – Observer

Former Donald Trump digital campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized on Sunday after an alleged suicide attempt at home, CNN said. According to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Police Department, police responded to a call at a house in response to a report of “attempted suicide with a gun.”

“When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the suspect’s wife, who warned them that the husband was armed, that he had access to several guns inside the house and that ‘he was threatening to kill himself,’ said Staff Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, from that police department, to the press.

Brad Parscale: “I want Trump to tweet as much as he can and give him 280 characters”

According to Greenlaw, the police approached the suspect, who was Brad Parscale, and “safely negotiated with him” to drop the gun and leave the house. The man was therefore arrested, unharmed and taken to hospital. “He left and we helped him,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told CNN. The fact that there were multiple guns in the house and the woman feared Parscale would try to injure herself again led to internment under a Florida state law that allows members to family to seek emergency assistance, which includes pre-trial detention. , for reasons of mental health.

Parscale was demoted this summer after Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He remained in the campaign, but since then has not been seen at the campaign headquarters, according to CNN. Trump’s then-campaign manager was hired as a digital specialist, helping the US president get elected in 2016. In February 2018, he was again chosen to coordinate the campaign for the second term.

In 2017, Brad Parscale was in Lisbon for the Web Summit edition, after defending the policy followed by the American president on social networks. Speaking to the Portuguese press at the end of the conference which took place on the central stage of the Web Summit, Parscale said he was “a fan” of Trump’s use of Twitter. “I believe people want to listen to their leaders and what’s the best way to do that if it’s not up to them to speak directly to people?” He said at the time.