Blue Jays vs Rays Live Stream, Free Reddit, Watch Game 1 MLB Postseason 2020 Wild Card Online, TV Channel Info

Not even five World Series rings could've prepared Derek Jeter for this.

MLB playoff games are old hat for the 46-year-old Yankees legend, but when the upstart Marlins begin their NL wild-card series against the Cubs on Wednesday, it will be Jeter’s first postseason game as an executive. And it will be unlike anything Miami’s CEO experienced during his 16 MLB playoff runs in pinstripes.

RICHARD JUSTICE

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, MIN, CHW

NLWC winners: STL, LAD, ATL, CHC

ALDS: TB-NYY — Rays in 4

ALDS: CHW-MIN — Twins in 5

NLDS: LAD-STL — Dodgers in 4

NLDS: CHC-ATL — Braves in 5

NLCS: LAD-ATL — Dodgers in 7

ALCS: TB-MIN — Rays in 6

WS: LAD-TB — Dodgers in 7

The Dodgers will finally break through in October, with Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw commanding the postseason stage. L.A. has been baseball’s best team and will be the best in October. Despite one of MLB’s longest injury lists, the Rays have enough power arms to win, along with a manager and front office that expertly utilizes its talent. So many other teams are capable of winning that this is likely to be a wildly entertaining postseason.

“It’s completely different, because you have no control whatsoever,” Jeter told the New York Times. “You can’t talk to guys while they’re going through a game. Obviously, it’s exciting, because it’s an organization that we built and you’re pulling for guys to be successful. It’s frustrating. It’s all these emotions.”

That Jeter and the Marlins are even here is a remarkable feat. The franchise became the butt of jokes during Jeter’s first season as part of the team’s ownership group in 2018 after the roster was broken down for a rebuild. Miami was the worst team in the National League for two straight years, going 63-98 in 2018 and 57-105 last season.

“The approach that I’ve talked to our players about since Day 1, the first spring training in 2018, was, ‘Listen: Every single pitch, every at-bat, every inning, every single game counts — and if you take that approach, there’s no added pressure,’” Jeter told the Times. “You get to the postseason, it’s the same game that you played in spring training. That’s the approach we take, and I think it’s a big reason why our group’s been able to bounce back from a lot this year.”



JESSE SANCHEZThen, just as the Marlins began this shortened 60-game season, they had to shut down for more than a week because of a coronavirus outbreak within the team. Miami managed to finish 31-29 to earn the National League’s No. 6 seed in the expanded 16-team playoff, with Jeter’s fellow former Yankees captain Don Mattingly manning the dugout.

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, CHW, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, MIA, CIN

ALDS: TB-NYY — Rays in 5

ALDS: CHW-MIN — White Sox in 5

NLDS: LAD-SD — Dodgers in 5

NLDS: MIA-CIN — Reds in 5

NLCS: LAD-CIN — Dodgers in 5

ALCS: TB-MIN — Rays in 6

WS: LAD-TB — Dodgers in 6

This is the year the Dodgers win it all. They are the best team on paper, on the field and they have been all season. What’s different this year? Two words: Mookie Betts. One of the best players in the sport is going to showcase his talents on the game’s biggest stage, and baseball fans are in for a real treat. The rotation is deep enough, and the bullpen is effective enough to win a World Series. It’s also going to be fun to watch the Rays shine when the baseball world is watching. It’s time for everyone to start paying attention to what is happening with Tampa Bay.

ALYSON FOOTER

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, MIN, OAK

NLWC winners: SD, LAD, CIN, MIA

ALDS: Twins-A’s — Twins in 4

ALDS: Rays-Yankees — Rays in 5

NLDS: Dodgers-Padres — Dodgers in 5

NLDS: Marlins-Reds — Reds in 4

NLCS: Dodgers-Reds — Dodgers in 6

ALCS: Twins-Rays — Rays in 6

WS: Rays in 7

This isn’t complicated — the Rays are good, they’re deep and they have plenty of talent to go the distance, especially with this year’s format of no off-days in the earlier rounds. We can quibble about their offense not being robust enough to fit the mold of a traditional World Series-caliber team, but if their pitching is strong enough — and it is — they can squeeze by in low-scoring games. The Dodgers are the best team in baseball, but the Rays are the most prepared, and they’re the least likely of my two projected pennant winners to make poor decisions on the fly. That might be the difference between winning it and falling just short — again.

MARK FEINSAND

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, CHW, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, CHC, CIN

ALDS: TB-NYY — Rays in 5

ALDS: CHW-MIN — Twins in 4

NLDS: LAD-SD — Padres in 5

NLDS: CHC-CIN — Reds in 5

NLCS: SD-CIN — Padres in 6

ALCS: TB-MIN — Rays in 6

WS: TB-SD — Rays in 6

The Rays have been the best team in the American League all season despite their low payroll, so it would be appropriate for Tampa Bay to knock off the big-spending Yankees en route to their first AL pennant since 2008. The Dodgers are the favorites in the NL, but there’s something about the Padres that will allow them to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles in a best-of-five series. The winner of Dodgers-Padres is my choice to get to the World Series, though ultimately Kevin Cash’s Rays will emerge victorious, taking home the franchise’s first World Series trophy.

SARAH LANGS

ALWC winners: TB, CLE, OAK, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, CIN, CHC

ALDS: TB-CLE — Rays in 5

ALDS: OAK-MIN — Twins in 4

NLDS: LAD-SD — Dodgers in 4

NLDS: CIN-CHC — Reds in 4

ALCS: TB-MIN — Rays in 7

NLCS: LAD-CIN — Dodgers in 5

WS: LAD-TB — Dodgers in 7

Entering the year, I had the Dodgers and Yankees, and at the Trade Deadline I believe I recalibrated to anticipating the Dodgers and the Rays instead. These are the two best teams in the Majors. Is that always the World Series matchup? No … but in a postseason that feels even more difficult to predict than normal, it’s hard to see the two most stacked teams not making it to the Fall Classic. The Dodgers have failed to win a World Series title in each of their last 13 postseason appearances entering 2020, the third-longest such streak in history. The Braves actually have a longer stretch right now at 15 straight, but it just seems like everything is pointed the Dodgers’ way this year. They had an average run differential of plus-2.3 per game, the third highest since 1903, the first year of the World Series. Each of the two teams ahead of them (1939 Yankees and 1927 Yankees) won it all — and now it’s L.A.’s turn.

ANTHONY CASTROVINCE

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, CHW, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, MIA, CIN

ALDS: TB-NYY — Yankees in 5

ALDS: CHW-MIN — Twins in 4

NLDS: LAD-SD — Dodgers in 4

NLDS: MIA-CIN — Reds in 4

NLCS: LAD-CIN — Dodgers in 6

ALCS: NYY-MIN — Yankees in 6

WS: LAD-NYY — Dodgers in 7

After all the schedule changes, the Summer Camp, the 100-plus pages of health and safety protocols, the adjustments, the empty stands and the upset specials that dot the early rounds of this expanded postseason tournament, we will still somehow get the World Series matchup so many expected before 2020 went off the rails. And this time, the Dodgers get it done in the Fall Classic, with Clayton Kershaw, the pride of Dallas, pitching brilliantly in nearby Arlington. What a story!

WILL LEITCH

ALWC winners: TB, CLE, CWS, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, STL, CHC, ATL

ALDS: TB-CLE — Indians in 4

ALDS: CWS-MIN — Twins in 5

NLDS: LAD-STL — Dodgers in 3

NLDS: CHC-ATL — Braves in 4

ALCS: CLE-MIN — Indians in 6

NLCS: LAD-ATL — Dodgers in 5

WS: LAD-CLE — Indians in 7

My general rule in NCAA Tournament brackets — which, amazingly, is what this all looks like — is to pick upsets early but go chalk late. Which is why I surprised myself by essentially doing the opposite here: I have two Wild Card Series upsets (the White Sox, who don’t really feel like an upset over the A’s, and the Cardinals, who get to face a team whose top two starters are either out or questionable because of injury), but otherwise I went with the higher seed. But when we went late, particularly in the World Series, I couldn’t do it. I want Clayton Kershaw to have his breakthrough, and the Dodgers to finally win that World Series they’ve been looking for since the year Kershaw was born, but there’s something about Cleveland, in this odd dog’s breakfast of a season, being the one that comes out on top. That rotation can throw with anyone, and it feels like a Francisco Lindor World Series: He’ll do something amazing to remind us why we thought we’d be talking about him all season … and surely won’t stop this offseason. The Indians are the sort of team that will finally win when no one expects them to. This is that “when.”

MIKE PETRIELLO

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, MIN, OAK

NLWC winners: SD, LAD, CIN, CHC

ALDS: TB-NYY — Yankees in 5

ALDS: MIN-OAK — Twins in 4

NLDS: LA-SD — Dodgers in 4

NLDS: CIN-CHC — Reds in 5

NLCS: LA-CIN — Dodgers in 5

ALCS: NYY-MIN — Yankees in 7

WS: LAD-NYY — Dodgers in 6

The Dodgers are baseball’s best team, just like they are most years, and they went 43-17 this season without even seeming like they were trying. Now with Mookie Betts and a sneaky good bullpen, this is the year they finally break their long-running title drought, and … wait … hold on … I just realized I’ve declared that the Twins are going to lose to the Yankees in the playoffs again. I am so sorry, Twins fans.

NATHALIE ALONSO

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, MIN, OAK

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, CIN, CHC

ALDS: NYY-TB — Rays in 4

ALDS: MIN-OAK — A’s in 5

NLDS: LAD-SD — Dodgers in 5

NLDS: CIN-CHC — Reds in 4

NLCS: LAD-CIN — Dodgers in 6

ALCS: TB-OAK — Rays in 7

WS: TB-LAD — Dodgers in 6

While teams like the Marlins, Padres and White Sox made the abbreviated regular season a lot of fun with their surprising playoff runs, the Dodgers lived up to the expectations as the best team in baseball, cruising to a 43-17 record. With prized offseason acquisition Mookie Betts in tow, Los Angeles is poised to take home the crown after losing back-to-back World Series in ’17 and ’18. The deep and resourceful Tampa Bay Rays, who have long dwelled in the shadow of the Yankees and Red Sox in the American League East, will finally get the chance to shine on the national stage and give the Dodgers a run for their money.

ANDREW SIMON

ALWC winners: TB, CLE, CHW, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, CIN, MIA, SD

ALDS: TB-CLE — Rays in 5

ALDS: CHW-MIN — Twins in 4

NLDS: LAD-SD — Dodgers in 4

NLDS: CIN-MIA — Reds in 3

NLCS: CIN-LAD — Dodgers in 5

ALCS: TB-MIN — Rays in 6

WS: LAD-TB — Dodgers in 6

I picked Dodgers over Rays in the World Series before the season started, so why deviate after both teams finished as impressive No. 1 seeds? Maybe this strange, unprecedented year is the one when Clayton Kershaw and company — now featuring Mookie Betts — finally get the job done in October. With that said, we should expect some surprising outcomes along the way, to the extent that any result in a short series can be surprising. So I’ll go with a hunch that this Miami team has a little more magic in store and improves the franchise’s all-time postseason series record to 7-0 before finally hitting a wall.

JON PAUL MOROSI

ALWC winners: TOR, NYY, MIN, OAK

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, MIA, CIN

ALDS: NYY-TOR — Yankees in 4

ALDS: MIN-OAK — A’s in 5

NLDS: LAD-SD — Dodgers in 5

NLDS: MIA-CIN — Reds in 4

NLCS: LAD-CIN — Dodgers in 7

ALCS: NYY-OAK — Yankees in 6

WS: NYY-LAD — Dodgers in 7

The Dodgers were my pick entering Spring Training, entering Summer Camp, before Opening Day, and thus it would be wildly inconsistent to change my position after watching them finish with the best winning percentage in franchise history. Am I nervous that I’ll be wrong anyway? Of course. My lousy record as a hardball soothsayer is a matter of public record. It’s also true that the Dodgers’ streak of division titles is the longest in history without producing a World Series title. Since they haven’t stopped winning the NL West, I presume they will eventually start winning championships. But I’ve been wrong before.

DAVID VENN

ALWC winners: TB, NYY, CWS, MIN

NLWC winners: LAD, SD, MIA, CIN

ALDS: NYY-TB — Yankees in 5

ALDS: CWS-MIN — Twins in 4

NLDS: SD-LAD — Dodgers in 4

NLDS: CIN-MIA — Reds in 3

NLCS: CIN-LAD — Dodgers in 6

ALCS: NYY-MIN — Yankees in 7

WS: NYY-LAD — Dodgers in 6

The Yankees’ offense will kick into gear in October, with not only Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton healthy and hitting bombs, but also with Gary Sánchez finding a better groove and Luke Voit’s power continuing into the postseason. But the Dodgers’ pitching and overall depth, which will carry them to relatively easy series victories in the first two rounds and a well-fought triumph in the NLCS over the Reds, is too much for New York in the World Series. The Dodgers will celebrate their first championship since 1988.

Six of The Post’s baseball writers took their shot at predicting how the 2020 MLB playoffs will unfold.

Five of the six saw the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had an MLB-best 43-17 record, prevailing in this most unusual season. The Dodgers have long been MLB’s regular-season darlings, but have failed to deliver in October.

Ken Davidoff was the lone Dodgers dissenter, picking them to lose to the Oakland Athletics in his World Series.

The MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday with four American League games.

Obviously, the intensity of the next week of baseball — so many hopes and dreams are going to be gone like that — will focus on the teams and their results, but let’s not forget that, in many ways, this is still an individual sport, batter vs. pitcher, one on one, mano a mano. We are about to watch some of the very best baseball players on the planet, with everything on the line.

• Postseason playoff picture

Thus, as the postseason kicks off, here is one man’s ranking of the Top 50 players competing in this year’s tournament. Some of these players have been great for years; some have emerged in recent weeks. But all of them are absolutely pivotal for their team’s success. These guys are as good as it gets. While we factor in track record, this list does weigh recent performance a bit more heavily: If you were picking a team based on trying to win this October, these are the guys you’d pick.

And sorry, Mike Trout: Hopefully you’ll get to be on this list next year. Again.

1) Mookie Betts, OF, Dodgers: Mookie had a “down” year by his standards, which is to say he was still one of the Top 15 players in baseball. And he now has a chance to become a Dodgers legend by winning them a long-awaited World Series title. Mookie has already shown what he’s capable of on the biggest baseball stage. But now he can do it in Dodger Blue.

• Ranking every playoff team’s lineup, pitching

2) Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves: Freeman’s 2020 season began with a nightmare, suffering from a bout with COVID-19 so powerful that he worried he was going to die. And yet, here he is, perhaps finally putting together the MVP season we all knew he was capable of having. In many ways, Freeman is the story of 2020.

3) Shane Bieber, SP, Indians: It is sort of hilarious to think that Bieber was once the fifth starter in Cleveland’s rotation. He won the MLB Triple Crown, for goodness sakes, and he’s the single biggest reason this Indians team will be so terrifying to face this October.

MLB Central on Cy Young picks

Sep 24, 2020 · 3:35

MLB Central on Cy Young picks

4) Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves: Acuña is still a little bit inconsistent, but he might be the most purely talented player — in every facet — in all of baseball.

5) José Ramírez, 3B, Indians: His wretched, out-of-nowhere start to 2019 seems like, as with so much in ’19, it happened 100 years ago. He might have won himself an American League MVP Award in this season’s final week, and for a team that has had so much turmoil and turnover, he has been a constant for several years now.

• Bracket Challenge: Compete for $100,000!

6) Manny Machado, 3B, Padres: Remember when Machado had a merely above-average year in 2019 and people were questioning the wisdom of his massive, lengthy contract? Well, now he has put up the best numbers of his career and has been a clear guiding force for a team that has taken the huge leap forward its fans have been longing for. He’s the centerpiece of a team with its best days still ahead.

7) Trevor Bauer, RHP, Reds: Why were so many teams hoping to avoid the Reds in the Wild Card Series? You can start with Bauer, who finally became the pitcher he has been telling the world he was for years. The Reds have perhaps their best ace in a decade.

8) Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, Padres: The phenom dominated the league in the first month before slowing down a little down the stretch, but this is still perhaps the most thrilling player to watch. And he’s about to play on the largest stage he’s ever had. You want to know why baseball is so fun? Watch Tatis.

Breakdown of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sep 16, 2020 · 3:20

Breakdown of Fernando Tatis Jr.

9) DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Yankees: Remember when the Yankees signed him and everyone wondered where the heck they’d play him? Turns out they found a space for a guy who leads the Majors in batting average and has had the best power season of his career. For all the Yankees’ injuries this year and the big names on the shelf, is it possible LeMahieu is the most valuable?

10) Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees: Has he been the best pitcher in baseball? Probably not. But is he still the guy you want starting a Game 1, the potential shutdown ace the Yankees paid all that money for? Absolutely. The Indians aren’t going to be particularly comfortable facing him, that’s for sure.

11) Yu Darvish, RHP, Cubs: We’ll see what happens if he ends up facing the Astros in the World Series again after 2017, but Darvish has given the Cubs something this year that they’ve lacked since Jake Arrieta was throwing no-hitters: a true dominating No. 1 starter. With the Cubs’ offense struggling as much as it has been lately, they may need Darvish to be at his best.

• These 13 itching for redemption … and glory

12) Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers: How glorious was it, after some of his “struggles” last season, to see Kershaw in true vintage form this year (2.16 ERA)? And it would be even more glorious for him to put those postseason demons to rest once and for all over the next month. He’ll actually start Game 2 for the Dodgers, which speaks to how deep they are.

13) Marcell Ozuna, DH, Braves: The Braves didn’t know the National League would have the designated hitter this year when they signed Ozuna, and this signing turned out really well, as he almost won the NL Triple Crown, finishing first in homers (18), first in RBIs (56), and third in batting average (.338).

Ozuna’s 468-foot home run

Sep 28, 2020 · 0:27

Ozuna’s 468-foot home run

14) Chris Bassitt, RHP, A’s: Too high for a pitcher who didn’t even think he’d be in the rotation this year? A’s fans would very much say this is too low. Bassitt’s September numbers were incredible, giving up just one run and going 3-0 in 26 2/3 innings. Admittedly, this is definitely a “what have you done for me lately” ranking, but people need to know just how good Bassitt has been.

15) Devin Williams, RHP, Brewers: This has been the best arm out of the Brewers’ bullpen and, according to many metrics, the best relief arm in baseball. Look at these stats: 100 batters faced, eight hits, 53 strikeouts, one earned run. If there’s a tight game in that Dodgers series, the Brewers could shorten it fast. Is this a little high to put a reliever? Maybe. But we’ve see the kind of impact relievers can have in the postseason.

Devin Williams strikes out five

Sep 23, 2020 · 1:19

Devin Williams strikes out five

16) Josh Hader, LHP, Brewers: Speaking of relievers … numbers-wise, Hader actually hasn’t been the best arm out of the Brewers’ bullpen this year. But you know that in crunch time, he’ll be the one they trust more than anyone else. If you wanted to rank him ahead of Williams, I wouldn’t argue.

17) José Abreu, 1B, White Sox: The veteran Abreu was thought to be a guy the White Sox were keeping around as a shining example for all the younger players on the roster. He has been that, but he has also outdone all of them this year at the plate. There isn’t a player on this White Sox roster who has been through the lean times more than Abreu has. He has earned this.

18) Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers: With all the other Dodger players being fantastic over the last few years, you almost forgot about the former Rookie of the Year. Seager reminded everybody of how great he is when healthy this year: It was him — not Mookie Betts, not Cody Bellinger — who led the team in slugging this year.

19) Luke Voit, 1B, Yankees: All the power bats on this team, and it’s Luke Voit — he who once couldn’t crack the roster in St. Louis Luke Voit — who ended up leading the Majors in homers this year. Staying healthy is a skill, and he’s one of the few Yankees who has done it, but Voit has shown that his explosion two years ago was no fluke. Is he one of the most reliable players the Yankees have?

Luke Voit’s 22nd home run

Sep 27, 2020 · 0:27

Luke Voit’s 22nd home run

20) Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays: The Rays are a team that overwhelms you from the top of its roster to the bottom rather than one that attacks you with top-tier superstars, but Lowe has slowly separated himself from the pack in recent years. Don’t be surprised if he cements his place in Rays lore this postseason.

21) Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers: All right, so he wasn’t as overwhelming as he was last season. He was still an above-average player, still a reigning MVP and still has all the talent in the world. He will have one huge moment this postseason, you can count on it.

22) Nelson Cruz, DH, Twins: The ageless wonder, Cruz just casually went out this year and hit homers at a pace that’s actually above his career pace. (Even if he slowed down toward the end of the season.) The Twins are desperate to finally get out of the first round of the playoffs, and, as always, they’ll be following their veteran slugger’s lead. And hey, if he doesn’t win the World Series this year, he’ll be playing until 2040, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities.

23) Blake Snell, LHP, Rays: At several moments, particularly over the last month, he looked more and more like his former Cy Young self. This is the best team he’s ever played on, and this could be the time to remind everyone of exactly who he is.

24) Hyun Jin Ryu, LHP, Blue Jays: The Jays clearly knew what they were doing this offseason. Bringing in Ryu was a masterstroke, solidifying their rotation and giving him the opportunity to stay healthy in an unexpectedly shortened season. Now he’s a scary Game 2 opponent for the No. 1 seed Rays, after Toronto surprised the baseball world with Matt Shoemaker for Game 1.

Hyun Jin Ryu’s 7 shutout innings

Sep 25, 2020 · 0:38

Hyun Jin Ryu’s 7 shutout innings

25) Byron Buxton, OF, Twins: With all the power stacked up for the Twins, it was Buxton’s health — until he was hit in the head by a pitch in the final weekend, though he should be fine for the Wild Card Series — that may have contributed most to their success. When he’s in the lineup, the Twins are so tough to beat.

26) Dinelson Lamet, RHP, Padres: Lamet left his last start with bicep tightness, which is potentially ominous for the Wild Card Series against the Cardinals. But if he is healthy, Lamet can blow away any lineup, let alone one as relatively punchless as the Cardinals’ has been this year.

27) Nick Anderson, RP, Rays: The revelation of last year’s Rays went out and pitched just as well in 2020 despite a brief injury battle. Anderson is back at full speed for the playoffs, and you can be certain you will be seeing a lot of him.

28) Trent Grisham, OF, Padres: Traded from the Brewers after a misplay in last year’s NL Wild Card Game jumpstarted the Nationals’ World Series run, Grisham put together a breakout year for the Padres. The center fielder finished with exactly 10 homers and 10 stolen bases, making him one of six members of the 10-10 club in this shortened season.

29) Jake Diekman, LHP, A’s. The A’s are a team that still sneaks up on you, even when they win the division, and Diekman has been key to everything they’ve been doing all year. He has given up just one earned run in 20 innings … and he’ll be the guy Oakland relies on at every big moment.

30) Liam Hendriks, RHP, A’s: Unless of course it’s Hendriks, who has been the A’s closer and essentially matched Diekman pitch for pitch and been arguably the best reliever in baseball over the last two seasons.

31) Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox: An emotional leader for the White Sox; as he goes, so does this offense. And you know Anderson is good for one truly epic bat flip at some point this postseason. He finished the season in a 3-for-34 slump, or he’d rank higher.

Tim Anderson’s solo home run

Sep 20, 2020 · 0:32

Tim Anderson’s solo home run

32) George Springer, OF, Astros: In a tumultuous season in Houston, it was Springer, in his last season before free agency, who was the Astros’ most stabilizing and best player. They’ve needed him in every postseason so far, and they’ll need him even more this year.

33) Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees: It’s appears that injuries are never going to allow Judge to be a 156-game-a-year player, but he doesn’t have to play 156 games over the next month. He hasn’t looked like himself since coming off the injured list, but generally speaking, when Judge is healthy he makes an impact. This may look like an embarrassingly low ranking in a couple of weeks.

34) Teoscar Hernández, OF, Blue Jays: It was a wild year for the Toronto/Buffalo Blue Jays, and many of the players you thought would have superstar seasons for the Blue Jays either didn’t bust through or ended up getting hurt. But it was Hernández who stayed (mostly) healthy and became this team’s breakout star.

35) Eloy Jiménez, OF, White Sox: Luis Robert, who faded badly down the stretch, got all the hype, but Jiménez was the guy who came first and has even more titanic power. Of all the players on this incredibly talented team, it might be him who makes your jaw drop this October. Just need to hope he doesn’t have to make a tough defensive play in a key spot.

36) Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers: Yelich never really got it going this year, as he warned might be the case in the preseason. But he’s still Christian Yelich, and if he finds his stroke in time, the Dodgers will wonder how in the world they ever got stuck facing this guy in the Wild Card Series.

Christian Yelich’s solo home run

Sep 26, 2020 · 0:27

Christian Yelich’s solo home run

37) Max Fried, LHP, Braves. You’d rather have a pitcher dealing with an ankle injury than an arm one, and considering the Reds starters the Braves are coming up against, they’ll need Fried to be tip-top.

38) Lucas Giolito, RHP, White Sox: He might not be throwing any no-hitters this postseason, but he continues to show that all the hype leading to his debut was well-founded.

39) Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians: He wasn’t the offensive star of this team, but generally speaking, the Indians go as far as he takes them.

40) Kenta Maeda, RHP, Twins: The difference between this Twins team and those of recent vintage might be Maeda, the closest thing they’ve had to an ace in years. In a world where Shane Bieber doesn’t exist, Maeda (6-1, 2.70 ERA) has a Cy Young case this year.

Kenta Maeda’s 8-inning gem

Aug 19, 2020 · 4:19

Kenta Maeda’s 8-inning gem

41) Sixto Sánchez, SP, Marlins: The J.T. Realmuto trade keeps looking better and better for the Marlins, especially considering Sánchez is going to be piping fastballs in the postseason while Realmuto and the Phillies are sitting at home. Sánchez struggled in his last two outings of the season, but if the Marlins make a deep playoff run, decent chance Sánchez is the reason why.

42) Will Smith, C, Dodgers: There have been so many Dodgers having great years that you wonder if half this list should be of them. But it’s Smith who led them all in OPS (.980).

• 16 teams, 16 players set for Oct. breakout

43) Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals: Goldschmidt had a disappointing first season in St. Louis, but he was vintage Goldy in 2020 for a Cardinals offense that needed every hit it could get. Playing every game of the club’s disjointed season, he ended up batting over .300 for the first time since 2015. His .417 OBP was the second highest of his career as well.

44) Luis Castillo, SP, Reds: Here is the second reason no one wanted to play the Reds in the first round. Sonny Gray, who just missed this list, is the third. Look out, Braves.

Luis Castillo’s complete game

Sep 12, 2020 · 3:30

Luis Castillo’s complete game

45) Wil Myers, OF, Padres: Myers has heard all your scoffing “overpaid” insults and stuffed them in your face this year. The Padres receive so much praise for their young players, and for good reason, but Myers returning to his old form — surpassing it, actually — had as much to do with San Diego’s success as anyone. It was actually Myers — not Tatis or Machado — who led the team in slugging (.606).

46) Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Brewers: With Corbin Burnes questionable for the postseason, Woodruff immediately becomes the best pitcher in the Brewers’ rotation. The way he looked in his last start against the Cardinals (8 IP, 0 ER, 10 K’s) has to scare the Dodgers a little.

47) Javier Báez, SS, Cubs: Of all the superstars who had wretched seasons, Báez’s is the most inexplicable. (Maybe he just needs to play in front of crowds?). With talent like this, though, take your eyes off him at your own peril, and he can impact games even when he’s not hitting (.599 OPS in 2020).

Báez’s aggressive baserunning

Sep 17, 2020 · 3:39

Báez’s aggressive baserunning

48) Dallas Keuchel, LHP, White Sox: Injuries are always a concern with Keuchel, and he doesn’t miss bats like most elite pitchers do these days. But you cannot argue with his results this year: His 1.99 ERA was the lowest of his career, by far.

49) Kyle Hendricks, RHP, Cubs: This is Keuchel’s right-handed counterpart on the North Side. He continues to be effective (2.88 ERA) without blowing anyone away.

50) Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros: This has been a down year for Bregman, but his 122 wRC+ is still comfortably above league average. Can he and the Astros salvage what has been a season of one headache after another?

Ken Davidoff

Wild-card round

Yankees over Indians

Rays over Blue Jays

A’s over White Sox

Twins over Astros

Dodgers over Giants

Reds over Braves

Marlins over Cubs

Padres over Cardinals

ALDS

Yankees over Rays

A’s over Twins

NLDS

Dodgers over Padres

Reds over Marlins

ALCS

A’s over Yankees

NLCS

Dodgers over Reds

World Series

A’s over Dodgers

George A. King III

Wild-card round

Yankees over Indians

Rays over Blue Jays

A’s over White Sox

Twins over Astros

Dodgers over Giants

Braves over Reds

Cubs over Marlins

Cardinals over Padres

ALDS

Yankees over Rays

A’s over Twins

NLDS

Dodgers over Cards

Cubs over Braves

ALCS

Yankees over A’s

NLCS

Dodgers over Cubs

World Series

Dodgers over Yankees

Dan Martin

Wild-card round

Yankees over Indians

Rays over Blue Jays

A’s over White Sox

Twins over Astros

Dodgers over Giants

Reds over Braves

Cubs over Marlins

Padres over Cardinals

ALDS

Rays over Yankees

A’s over Twins

NLDS

Dodgers over Padres

Cubs over Reds

ALCS

Rays over A’s

NLCS

Dodgers over Cubs

World Series

Dodgers over Rays

Mike Puma

Wild-card round

Yankees over Indians

Rays over Blue Jays

White Sox over A’s

Twins over Astros

Dodgers over Giants

Braves over Reds

Marlins over Cubs

Padres over Cardinals

ALDS

Yankees over Rays

White Sox over Twins

NLDS

Dodgers over Padres

Braves over Marlins

ALCS

Yankees over White Sox

NLCS

Dodgers over Braves

World Series

Dodgers over Yankees

Joel Sherman

Wild-card round

Yankees over Indians

Rays over Blue Jays

A’s over White Sox

Twins over Astros

Dodgers over Giants

Braves over Reds

Cubs over Marlins

Padres over Cardinals

ALDS

Rays over Yankees

Twins over A’s

NLDS

Dodgers over Padres

Braves over Cubs

ALCS

Twins over Rays

NLCS

Dodgers over Braves

World Series

Dodgers over Twins

Mike Vaccaro

Wild-card round

Yankees over Indians

Rays over Blue Jays

A’s over White Sox

Astros over Twins

Dodgers over Giants

Reds over Braves

Cubs over Marlins

Padres over Cardinals

ALDS

Rays over Yankees

A’s over Astros

NLDS

Dodgers over Padres

Reds over Cubs

ALCS

A’s over Rays

NLCS

Dodgers over Reds

World Series

Dodgers over A’s