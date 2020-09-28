Video recordings of a Berlin bar: AfD press spokesman wanted to let refugees into the country to gass them later – Politics

Former press spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Christian Lüth, wanted more refugees to come to Germany to stir up social conflict, according to a report by “Zeit”.

According to the report, he said in an interview when asked “whether it would be in your (Lüths, editor’s note) interest that more migrants come?” “Yes. Because then the AfD will be better. We can do them. “Still shooting them all after that. That’s no problem at all. Or gassing, or whatever you want. I don’t care!”

The statements would have been made in February 2020 during a dinner in a bar in Berlin-Mitte, during a meeting with a Youtuber.

A team from the TV channel ProSieben filmed undercover during the meal. The broadcaster does not give the name of the person involved in the dinner. Investigation by “Zeit” should clearly identify him as the former spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group.

Lüth would have called himself a “fascist”

Lüth has worked for the AfD in a number of senior positions since 2013, including the party’s spokesperson. He was released from the party in April this year for allegedly calling himself a “fascist” and reporting that he was an “Aryan” parent.

The exact reasons for the exemption have never been made public. Lüth was considered a confidant of AfD party chairman Alexander Gauland. Former AfD politician Marcus Pretzell said on Twitter that the recent revelations about Lüth did not surprise him. His attitude had long been known.

Moreover, according to the report of the “Zeit”, Lüth would have stated during dinner in Berlin: “The worse things are with Germany, the better for the AfD. That is of course also bad for our children.” Radikal. ”, Which shows the recordings of the Berlin bar, will be shown on ProSieben on Monday 28 September at 8:15 pm. (Teaspoon)