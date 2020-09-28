over 30 Armenian soldiers died in Nagorno-Karabakh – Observer

Tensions in the Caucasus between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continue to intensify, with more than 30 already, according to Al Jazeera, the number of soldiers killed alongside the forces of Nagorno-Karabakh (15 more since Sunday, the day on which the clashes have started). It was Arayik Harutyunyan, head of this dissident region, who not only confirmed the information, but also assumed that he had lost some military positions to the benefit of the Azerbaijani army.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on Sunday after the two countries attacked each other in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has long been a source of conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. The Armenian Prime Minister has guaranteed that they are “on the brink of war” which could extend beyond the Caucasus, while his Azeri counterpart has declared “that he will not cede his land to anyone”.

Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Countries “on the verge of war” after clashes that have already left 23 dead

Armed clashes took place along the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan – the so-called “line of contact” – and continued into early Monday. An Al Jazeera special envoy said several heavy artillery units, rockets and even drones are involved in the combat – a technological tool used by both sides. Several reports from those responsible for tanks to be destroyed, for example, prove the use of heavy weapons.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister has already revealed that at least six Azeri civilians have died and 19 others have been seriously injured since the fighting began.

The Armenian ambassador to Russia told the private Interfax news agency (Russia) that Turkey had sent around 4,000 troops from northern Syria to Azerbaijan. The same ambassador later told the RIA (State, Russian) agency that these soldiers were already participating in the clashes.

On the other side of the world, in the USA, reactions have also appeared. Donald Trump, for example, said that the United States was “watching very closely” the development of the situation, taking into account the fact that it had “many good relations” in this part of the world. The US president also said that efforts would be made to stop the conflict from advancing.

For his part, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also expressed concern about developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for an urgent ceasefire between the two parties so that negotiations can be resumed. of peace. By an official statement, Biden calls on the Trump administration to intervene in this matter in order to ensure a peaceful resolution of the confrontation.

Biden also took the opportunity to criticize Russia and ask it to “cynically” stop selling arms to both parties to the armed conflict.