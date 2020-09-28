30 years of German unity: floral landscapes – economy

Gustav Horn made a career in the East. An economist from North Rhine-Westphalia develops local politics as the deputy head of the SPD parliamentary group to the Bad Belzig city council. He has lived in a small town in Brandenburg for 22 years. In the late 1990s, Horn headed the economics department of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin, and a few years later became the founding director of the Institute for Macroeconomics, founded by DGB with the Böckler Foundation as a counterweight to the neoliberal mainstream in Economics. Last year, Horn retired – in time for the local elections in Brandenburg, which promoted him to the city parliament in Bad Belzig.

Too little industry

“The quality of life is much higher than it was before the unification,” says Horn, referring to his residence and East Germany as a whole. Infrastructure is in place, the supply of consumer goods and housing work, and unemployment is a “marginal problem”. Like in the west. An economist sees the biggest difference in economic structure. In Bad Belzig, industry is not “actually available”, in East Germany there are “too few industrial centers,” Horn said in an interview with Tagesspiegel. “Tesla’s settlement is a great signal” – if an electronic car manufacturer pays its employees the tariffs that are common in Brandenburg. “A business that’s worth it just because wages are low is a bad business,” says Horn.

Almost no tariffs

In car factories – in VW in Zwickau and Chemnitz, in Porsche and BMW in Leipzig and in Mercedes in Ludwigsfeld – people work three hours a week longer than in West German plants. And not only in industry, in East Germany as a whole, incomes are below the level in the West. One reason: “Trade associations are even weaker than unions,” says Horn. Thus, Germany’s highly acclaimed autonomy for collective bargaining has almost no effect in the East: Few employers pay under a collective agreement, and only the introduction of a statutory minimum wage in 2015 brought millions an income from which they could make a living.

“East Germany – Balance Sheet” is the title of the current publication of the Leipniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH). The initial conditions were miserable in 1990. “Everything was missing: competing companies, market know-how, solid advantages from location. Instead: widespread disappointment from the burden of system change, job loss, career breaks and guilt. “The result has been a migration movement that will slow down the catching-up process in the coming decades. “People migrated in droves,” writes IWH. Industrial centers in the west in particular benefited from the influx of often young and ambitious specialists.

Almost no emigration

However, Halle researchers have achieved a positive outcome of the unit, as living conditions have become more similar in many areas – transport infrastructure and the legal system, the education system and medical care, cultural offerings and the availability of consumer goods and living space. And very important: emigration and immigration are now balanced. “This in itself is the strongest sign of the success of the Aufbau Ost,” says Rüdiger Pohl, who led the IWH for ten years.

Thirty years after reunification, the East German states “still face great challenges,” a DIW summed up a few days ago from the results of studies on productivity, population decline and the housing market. After reunification, 15 percent of former GDR residents left their homes. The superior generation is now missing. DIW fears a further decline in the population by 13 percent by 2050, while the decline in the West is estimated at only 3.5 percent.

The public treasury shows a decline in population. Expenditures by federal states and municipalities “will have to constantly lag behind those in the West,” says DIW scientist Kristina van Deuverden. Therefore, the scope for investment “or other growth-enhancing measures” would be further narrowed and, as a result, the gap between East and West would widen. “It is likely that the differences in economic power will increase again in the future,” says van Deuverden, asking for a change in the financial balance in favor of the Eastern countries. “Municipalities and states must be able to invest to make East German regions attractive to young people and families,” says DIW President Marcel Fratzscher.

No hidden champions

The gap in labor productivity, which is about a fifth lower in the East than in the West, has hardly narrowed recently. No East German state “reaches the value of the weakest West German state of Saarland,” writes DIW. There are various reasons for this. On the one hand, “large, highly productive companies in the East are still an exception” and on the other hand, there are no famous hidden champions, but rather small companies, which are often world market leaders in their specialized products. Only six percent of these companies are based in the east, almost half of them in Berlin.

Patience is needed

Most hidden champions are traditional companies, three quarters of them are older than 40, according to DIW. “For example, the current high level of industrial start-ups in large East German cities may not bear fruit until the coming decades,” say Berlin scientists. Overall, “industry is a central area of ​​efficiency of the German economy.”

If there is no industry, as in Bad Belzig, then there will be no disadvantage, at least in the Coronian period: the city’s financial situation has improved, says Council member Horn. Because business tax revenues have not fallen so sharply, and coronary aid has arrived from the federal and state levels.