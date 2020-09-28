Russian opponent confirms Angela Merkel visited him in hospital – Observe

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirmed on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him at Charité hospital in Berlin, where he was hospitalized for 32 days after being poisoned by a nervous agent.

“There was a meeting, but it shouldn’t be taken as a secret,” Navalny said in a Twitter post, referring to an article in German magazine Der Spiegel, which reported Merkel made a secret visit. at the Charité hospital. “Instead, it was a private visit and a conversation with the family. I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital, ”the politician wrote.

Встреча была, но не стоит называть ее “секретной”. Скорее, частная встреча и разговор с семьей. Я очень признателен канцлеру Меркель за то, что она навестила меня в больнице https://t.co/8d8vnEe23z

– Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 28, 2020

German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday evening, without citing sources, that Merkel made a secret visit to Navalny while he was in Charité Hospital in Berlin. The post did not say when the visit took place, but Navalny was released from the hospital last week.

Anti-corruption activist and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny fell seriously ill on August 20 on a plane in Siberia, was admitted to the Siberian city of OmsK and then transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin.

Three European laboratories concluded that he had been poisoned by a Novichok-type nerve agent, designed for military use in Soviet times. The charges were dismissed by Moscow.

The opponent left the Charité hospital in Berlin last Tuesday, where he was treated for a month. For now, he remains in Germany recovering, with doctors admitting “full recovery is possible”.

