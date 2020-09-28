Poisoned Kremlin critic: Merkel visited Navalny at the Berlin Charité-Politik

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) visited the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny during his treatment at Charité University Clinic in Berlin. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert and Navalny confirmed this on Monday. The “Spiegel” had previously reported on the meeting.

“It was a personal visit last week,” said Seibert. He gave no information about the length of the conversation or the content.

“The interview was confidential,” said Seibert. “It was a visit to a patient who is being treated with us after a poison attack.” It was “not a secret meeting”.

Navalny made the meeting with the Chancellor public on Twitter. “I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital,” he wrote.

Navalny also wrote that it was not a secret meeting. Merkel also spoke to his family. The 44-year-old is one of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s harshest critics. The case is now putting a considerable strain on relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Navalny was flown to Germany for treatment in August. It had previously collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia. He was in an artificial coma for weeks and was released from clinical treatment last week.

According to information from special laboratories, Navalny was poisoned with an internationally banned nerve agent from the Novichok group. Russia has so far denied all allegations of involvement in the case.

Seibert said there was no new status on the subject. The federal government expects Russia to declare itself at the whole complex. (with dpa)