Olympic torch with the same route through the 47 prefectures of Japan – Observer

The Olympic Torch Trail, which will begin in March 2021, will maintain the route initially planned, a year after the initial plan, the Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee announced on Monday.

The torch will leave Fukushima Prefecture on March 25 next year and pass through 46 other Japanese prefectures, in the relay’s hands for 121 days and until the pyre is lit at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 23.

It will be an identical path to what was planned for this year, before the decision to postpone the Games to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and already after the arrival of the torch in Japan in March, from Greece. Since its arrival, the torch has been on display in several locations, including the Tokyo Olympic Museum.

In the original plan, the organizing committee predicted the participation of 10,000 people in transporting the torch, a number that has not been confirmed for 2021, but there is an intention to prioritize those who have registered. in the beginning.

The Committee also indicated that the plan and the itinerary could undergo modifications “depending on the situation at Covid-19”, the body indicating the existence of several health security measures and “guaranteeing the safety of the Games for athletes and the public ”.

Also today, the Committee reported that it had obtained a sufficient amount of recyclable plastic, which will be used in the creation of podiums for Olympic and Paralympic competitions, after obtaining approximately 24.5 tonnes.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9 of this year, have been postponed from March to 2021 (July 23 to August 8), due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has already claimed more than a million lives and more than 33 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.