British personalities write letter defending JK Rowling from ‘hate speech’ on social media

Fifty-eight British celebrities have defended JK Rowling, denouncing the “hate speech” that the author has targeted on social networks. In a letter to the editor of The Times, writers Ian McEwan and Amanda Craig and actors Frances Barber and Griff Rhys Jones, among others, said the writer had been “subjected to violent abuse which testifies to a insidious, authoritarian and misogynistic attitude of social networks “, although she has always been” an honorable and compassionate person “.

To justify these comments, the group gave as an example the hashtag #RIPJKRowling, which recently appeared on social media after the Harry Potter author announced the publication of a new book by Robert Galbraith, the pseudonym he uses to sign his thrillers, about a serial killer who wears women’s clothes to commit crimes.

This is @jk_rowling’s defense letter in @thesundaytimes that I signed with many other writers, actors, and artists who hate bullying and misogyny. RT please and add your name online. pic.twitter.com/opE7V6buSJ

– Amanda Craig (@AmandaPCraig) September 27, 2020

The hashtag originated from a review of the book Troubled Blood, published in The Telegraph, in which the author wonders “what critics of Rowling’s position on trans issues will say about a book whose moral seems be: never trust a man in a robe ”. The play led to news where accusations of transphobia were leveled at the writer, just months after Rowling found herself embroiled in a complicated controversy for doing little of an article on “the creation of a post-world. Covid-19 more equal for people. with menstruation, ”and calls on Twitter for the romance to be burnt, says The Guardian.

Unlike what happened in June, when Rowling made the comment about menstruating and spent a week trying to clarify the issue with fans on Twitter, this time the author has chosen to remain silent. Robert Galbraith explains that Troubled Blood, released on September 15, is inspired by two real murderers.

ICYMI: Last week we shared the coverage of TROUBLED BLOOD! Do you recognize this clock? #TroubledBlood

Pre-order now: https://t.co/fFgXpvAokT pic.twitter.com/IKmr8PM5C8

– Robert Galbraith (@RGalbraith) July 15, 2020

According to subscribers to the letter sent to The Times, the hashtag is “just the latest example of hate speech digested for her and other women that Twitter and other platforms implicitly activate and endorse.” “We have signed this letter in the hope that if other people are against online attacks against women, we can at least make it less acceptable,” they said, adding, “We wish the best. to JK Rowling and stand in solidarity with her, ”the bookseller quotes.

Despite the controversy surrounding Trouble Blood, according to The Bookseller magazine, the book is number 1 in the UK’s best sellers, having sold 64,633 copies in the first week in bookstores. The thriller sold even more on the first day of sales than its predecessor, Lethal White, in a week. The audiobook version was the most popular ever produced by Hackette UK, with 33,000 copies sold.