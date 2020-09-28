Checking the facts. North American study says only 6% of deaths attributed to Covid-19 were caused by the virus? – Observer

The data was revealed by Brazilian journalist Alexandre Garcia, and from there it became several posts that quickly spread to Facebook. What is said is that, of all the deaths recorded in the United States of America, only 6% are believed to have actually been caused by the novel coronavirus. The remaining patients would have several illnesses (comorbidity results in a health problem that joins an already existing one). This statement does not correspond to reality, it was taken out of the context of a CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) report.

Alexandre Garcia’s video has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and has thousands of views. In it, the reporter said: “It never hurts to remember that Americans have now carried out a survey of the death toll in the United States and found that only 6% of the dead were killed exclusively by the coronavirus. The others were all comorbidities, people who were already sick, people who would even die.

The CDC document states that “in 6% of deaths, Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned”. However, just because many people have other illnesses does not mean that their deaths were caused by these problems and not by the new coronavirus. In response to statements from Alexandre Garcia, the American entity told the Brazilian fact-checking website “Aos Fatos” that “in 92% of all deaths mentioning Covid-19, Covid-19 is considered to be the main cause of death ”, being that“ the main cause of death is the disease which sets off a chain of events leading to the death of the person ”.

The explanation further states that in “94% of deaths due to Covid-19, other diseases are listed in addition to Covid-19. The causes can include chronic diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension ”. In addition, the cases analyzed demonstrated that “acute conditions that have arisen as a result of Covid-19, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure, can occur. In all of these examples – 161,392,000 through August 22 – the main factor that ended up causing death was still the novel coronavirus.

In the United States, the same false information circulated in late August, prompting Twitter to remove a viral post that President Donald Trump had also shared. He said the CDC had updated its figures “quietly” to admit that only 6% of deaths attributed to the pandemic were in fact caused by Covid-19. The data has been denied by media such as CBS or CNN.

It is not true that only 6% of deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the United States of America were in fact caused by the virus. 94% of people had co-morbidities (several diseases simultaneously) but none of these factors triggered death. In fact, some acute health problems, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure, have been caused by the new coronavirus.

