Nobel Prize for Literature Svetlana Aleksievich left Belarus and flew to Germany – Observer

Belarusian writer Svetlana Aleksievich, a 2015 Nobel Prize winner for literature, has left Belarus for Germany, the writer’s assistant told Tut.by, an online newspaper from that country. The writer was one of seven members of the Belarusian Opposition Coordinating Council, and at the end of August she was questioned in connection with an investigation into the regime of Alexander Lukashenko about of the opposition council which considers his re-election illegitimate and fights for a transition. democracy in the country.

According to this news portal, Svetlana Aleksievich flew to Germany on Monday morning. The writer’s assistant, Tatyana Tyurina, however, says that leaving the country has nothing to do with the criminal proceedings taking place against the Opposition Coordination Council and says the writer has simply moved on to ” personal belongings”.

“This is because there were events planned, a book fair in Sweden, and in Sicily, she will receive a prize,” said the Nobel assistant for literature, rejecting that the departure from the country was due to the criminal proceedings of which she is the target and in connection with which was questioned a month ago.

Rejecting that he is “exiled”, Tatyana Tyurina devalues ​​him. “These were personal and literary questions. It’s her normal life, she just can’t be gone for a long time because of her health, ”she said, refusing to detail when the writer is expected to return to her country. “It all depends on how the events unfold and his well-being,” he said.

On August 20, the Belarusian Prosecutor General declared that the activities of the Coordination Council were aimed at seizing state power and undermining the national security of the Republic of Belarus. It is in this sense that a criminal case was launched against what Alexander Lukashenko describes as an attempted coup.

Lukashenko has been president for 26 years and has faced tremendous pressure to resign since the population took to the streets to demonstrate against his victory at the polls on August 9, which Belarusians and the international community considered to be fraudulent.