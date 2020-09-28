The traditional Feira dos Santos de Chaves canceled to avoid the risk of contagion of covid-19 | Covid-19

The 2020 edition of Feira dos Santos de Chaves, considered “the biggest street fair in the country”, has been canceled for “common sense” and to protect the population due to the covid-19 pandemic, announced Monday the organization.

“It was a decision of common sense and responsibility. Even under penalty of damaging the reputation of the fair for years to come and endangering the public health of the population ”, explained the president of the Association of companies of Alto Tâmega (ACISAT), Vítor Pimentel , during a press conference held at the Chamber of Chaves, in the district of Vila Real, also a partner of the organization.

The event takes place annually between late October and early November and draws thousands of visitors to the area, bringing together hundreds of traditional stalls along the city’s main streets, selling crafts, clothing, shoes, antique products or food products. , among others.

In addition to the “great economic impact for the region” that this cancellation entails, Vítor Pimentel also recalled that due to the pandemic, the “economic handicap” was significant throughout the year for all sectors of commerce.

He added that there was no “possible plan B for a familiar, four kilometer street fair”.

Also present at the conference, the health delegate of the Public Health Unit (USP) of Alto Tâmega e Barroso, Gustavo Martins-Coelho, explained that after the opinion issued with “the necessary changes” to carry out to Feira dos Santos, the organization “Understood that it was unachievable”.

“A plan B could still exist, but the question was the viability for the brand that the show owns and the risk of having a crisis situation linked to the event has been offset,” he stressed.

The mayor of Chaves, Nuno Vaz, declared that there had been three moments of reflection with ACISAT to “understand the evolution of the pandemic and the reflexes it would have in the living room”, but that it had been decided “unanimously” by the entities involved to opt for cancellation.

“We regret the economic and social effects of an event of aggregation, union and family reunification, but the reasons of public health and protection of people are more important. The next edition will be stronger and more efficient, and we will have time to prepare it, ”he underlined.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the USP of Alto Tâmega and Barroso, on Sunday there were 45 active cases of covid-19 in the municipality of Chaves and 71 in total, counting the active cases in the municipalities of Vila Pouca de Aguiar (17), Valpaços (6) and Montalegre (3).

