Retired: Far from excessive economy

“For me, a higher professorship was very lucky,” says Volker Gerhardt. He is 76 years old and in 1992 he joined Humboldt University (HU) in Berlin as a professor of practical philosophy. For many years he was the director of the Institute of Philosophy. In 2012, his time as a full professor ended. Gerhard could still stay in the HU and in the institute. As a senior professor, he now organizes two events per semester, a lecture and a seminar.

Professorship for seniors is a special honor, because not every professor can count on such a position when retiring. In 2017, according to a survey conducted by the German University Association (DHV) in Berlin, approximately 50 senior professors were employed, divided between three state institutions that hold the relevant positions: Charité, Free University and Humboldt University. But not all higher professorships are the same (see box). “In Berlin, there is no law on higher education in the law on the state university,” explains Sven Hendricks, legal adviser for higher education and state services in the university association: “

He still works scientifically and oversees projects

Volker Gerhardt has been working in science since 1975, to this day working in various academic academies and overseeing two major publishing projects. He also accepted the offer because discussions and exchanges with students always helped him get acquainted with new topics, he says. As a senior professor, he now enjoys greater thematic freedoms than before: “With my main areas of focus, I no longer have to pay attention to the requirements of exams in my teaching and I can focus on general and highly specific aspects,” he says. That’s a profit.

A professor for the elderly is one of several ways that professors in Berlin can continue to work at the university even after the age of 65. Because every emeritus and every emeritus can offer seminars and lectures. Venia Legendi, an academic teaching license, will last a lifetime. “This principle is limited by different conditions depending on the country,” emphasizes Justiziar Hendricks. In the absence of space, staff actions usually take precedence and authorization to inspect is often limited or subject to conditions. In Berlin, an emeritus or an emeritus is no longer a member of a university. “This can present fundamental, but all the more serious, obstacles to further academic work, such as problems using the university library,” says Hendricks.

He avoids these problems with senior professors. In addition, it allows the university to renew itself: unlike the expansion of services, which allows the professorship to continue for up to three years after retirement, when a professorship is accepted after retirement, the full professorship is released again – and can be re-filled. “Expanding the service also means continuing to fulfill our full service responsibilities,” Hendricks said. On the other hand, a higher professorship can be designed flexibly. You can also consider content preferences, whether you want to learn undisturbed or immerse yourself in your own research.

He was asked, he said yes

“I did not affect the negotiations on my higher professorship in 2012 or the annual extension,” says Gerhardt. At that time, his colleagues asked him if he wanted to take over a higher professorship, and therefore two events per semester. He said yes, some time later the Bureau’s promise was accepted.

“The proposal for a higher professorship, which is usually an award for special professional and institutional merit, usually comes from the relevant department,” confirms Hendricks. The decision is usually passed by several university committees, in the end it has to be decided by the university’s board of trustees, and the financial aspect also plays a role.

[Und was ist konkret los in Ihrem Kiez? 12 Berliner Bezirke, 12 Tagesspiegel-Newsletter – und schon 220.0000 Abos. Die Tagesspiegel-Newsletter gibt es kostenlos und in voller Länge hier: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

You do not apply for a higher professorship, the position is brought up by someone. It is all the more important if you are looking for a higher professorship, to place at an early stage and express your interest among colleagues, he advises Hendricks and to find out the possibilities and models at your own university. The best contact person is usually found in the staff management of the universities themselves, Hendricks also offers weekly consultation hours.

However, the senior professorship does not bring large financial gains. If a position is remunerated, it is usually no more than the range between retirement and final salary. If the new remuneration and pension exceed this, the pension will usually be reduced accordingly.

Gerhardt gets along well with his colleagues. He shares an office with his successor during his days at university. Here he can provide consultation hours, take exams and also rely on the help of the President’s Secretary. A good relationship motivates: in fact, he wanted to remain a senior professor until he was 75, he says. Then he extended it again. His colleagues suggested it when they heard about his plans.