Four major museums don’t know what to do with Philip Guston’s KKK images | Art

The four-year postponement of a retrospective by American artist Philip Guston (1913-1980), which is scheduled to open this year in four major museums in the United States and Europe, is causing controversy in the world of art. ‘art. The decision is due to the fact that the museums involved in organizing this exhibition dedicated to one of the relevant names of 20th century modern art in the United States considered that the series of paintings depicting hooded members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) “needed more contextualization because of the political moment,” writes The New York Times.

The Philip Guston Now exhibition, which should have opened in June at the National Gallery of Art in Washington but was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, had a scheduled tour to pass through the Museum of Fine Arts ( Houston), by Tate Modern (London) and, finally, by the Museum of Fine Arts (Boston). “After much thought and long consultations, our four institutions have decided to postpone the successive presentations. We will postpone the exhibition until we believe that the powerful message of social and racial justice that is at the heart of Philip Guston’s work can be better interpreted, ”read a statement released this week on the site Web of the National Gallery of Art. and signed by all directors of the museums concerned. “We recognize that the world we live in is very different from the one we started collaborating on this project in five years ago. The race for racial justice that began in the United States and has spread to countries around the world, along with the global health crisis, has brought us to pause.

Philip Guston cuttlefish bone

With 125 paintings and 70 drawings from around forty public and private collections, Philip Guston Now showed 25 works with images that depict the historic and controversial racist movement in the United States, a figuration to which the painter returned in the years 70 while exploring themes linked to the American Culture identity, after a period in which she devoted herself to pure abstraction. Jewish, leftist, images linked to white supremacists appeared in the 1930s in his work back in force in the 1970s. With a figure deeply rooted in social and political reality, Guston also represented themes linked to the anti-Semitism and portrayed politicians like Richard Nixon.

“Cowardly” and “an insult to art and to the public,” was the opinion of Darby English, professor of art history at the University of Chicago and former assistant curator at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA ), New York, quoted by the American newspaper.

Musa Mayer, daughter of the artist and head of the Guston Foundation, challenged the decision: “Half a century ago, my father produced a work that shocked the art world. Not only did he violate the canon of what an abstract artist should paint in an era when there was particularly doctrinal art criticism, he dared to put White America in the mirror, exposing the banality of evil. and the systemic racism we still face today. and we fight.

“They are us”

In the body of paintings more specifically dedicated to the KKK, produced between 1971 and 1976, Philip Guston paints with his pastel colors scenes where there are no violent clashes but only hooded people in his mundane life. “They plan, conspire, drive a car, smoking cigars. We have never seen your hateful acts. We don’t even know what they are thinking. But of course they are us. Our denial, our camouflage, ”added the girl, quoted by the Artnet site. “My father dared to expose white guilt, our shared role, in allowing the racist terror he witnessed from his childhood, when the Klan marched openly and by the thousands through the streets of Los Angeles.”

The directors of the four museums maintain that they have the responsibility to take into account the needs of the social and political moment. “We believe there is a need to reformulate our programming and, in this case, to take a step back and bring additional perspectives and voices to present Guston’s work to our audience. This process will take time, ”they explain in the joint statement, adding that the exhibition will be postponed until 2024.

Regarding the images of the KKK, the artist himself said, quoted by the British Guardian newspaper: “These are self-portraits… I see myself behind the hood… The idea of ​​evil fascinates me… I almost tried to imagine myself living with Klan ”.

In an Instagram post, cited by several newspapers, Mark Godfrey, senior curator of international art at Tate Modern, wrote that the decision was “extremely patronizing” as it assumes the public is unable to interpret the intricacies of the artist’s work. “Museums were afraid to exhibit and contextualize the work to which they engaged in their programs.”

