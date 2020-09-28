Concerns about exponential progress until Christmas: Merkel warns of 19,200 new corona infections per day – politics

Prior to the next consultation with the states about the Corona crisis next Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) warned of a significant increase in the number of infections in Germany. If this were to develop weekly as before, there would be 19,200 new infections per day at Christmas, Merkel said Monday, according to information from participants in a video conference from the CDU presidency.

The Chancellor would have extrapolated that if it were exponential, he said. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Tuesday called for unified national rules for regional countermeasures.

The video conference between Merkel and the country leaders should be about appropriate measures against the increasing number of infections, especially in view of the coming cold season. According to Merkel, schools, day care centers and the economy are priorities. You have to address the local sources of contamination very clearly, otherwise you would have numbers at Christmas like in France.

France has been hit hard by the pandemic. The previous maximum number of new corona infections daily was reached in the neighboring country last Thursday with more than 16,000 cases.

Before the video switch, Söder spoke to Merkel, as did North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), for a kind of corona warning light. What is needed is a unified, binding, proportionate and reliable set of rules that will then apply across Germany, Söder said in Munich on Monday.

The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported on its concept for a traffic light. If certain numbers of infections were exceeded, it would jump to yellow or red and corresponding measures would take effect, such as testing for at-risk groups, fewer spectators at sporting events, fewer participants in private events or a stricter mask requirement, for example in public places.

Laschet calls for “standardized corona monitoring”

Last week, Laschet told Handelsblatt that one should not just look at the pure contamination figures, but that there was a need throughout Germany for “standardized corona monitoring that maps the pandemic development to the community”.

The CDU politician thus supported the proposal of his Corona expert council, which also spoke out for a traffic light. A traffic light system is “of course a contribution to the discussion that will also take place tomorrow,” said government spokesman Seibert in anticipation of the deliberations Tuesday.

Traffic light models are already available in Austria and Berlin for a better overview of the corona situation. There are three traffic lights in the capital. One shows the number of reproductions, i.e. how many people an infected person infects on average, the other shows the occupancy of the intensive care beds with Covid 19 patients and the third traffic light shows the so-called 7-day incidence, or the corona that occurs in the has been re-registered in the past seven days. Cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Merkel warns the Berlin state government

Merkel, however, expressed doubts on Monday that the Berlin state government was trying to take serious action against the outbreaks, given the surge in numbers in the capital. “Something must be done in Berlin,” said the Chancellor.

As expected, the Robert Koch Institute reported a relatively low number of new corona infections with 1,192 cases at the beginning of the week.

Experience shows that the number of registered cases on Sundays and Mondays is generally lower, also because not all health authorities report data to the RKI on weekends. Most recently, there were repeated days with more than 2,000 new corona infections reported – Saturday was 2,507, the highest since April. (dpa)