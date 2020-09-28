Huawei CFO returns to court, alleges flaws in extradition request – Observer

In a trial that has lasted for nearly two years, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to a Canadian court on Monday following the extradition request from the United States. The Chinese tech giant executive was arrested at Vancouver airport in late 2018 at the behest of US authorities for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran by shipping goods made in that country to Iran. North American territory.

Meng Wanzhou’s attorneys say, however, that the US extradition request is gravely flawed because important evidence will have been omitted showing that Meng did not lie about Huawei’s activities in Iran. Washington, remember, accused Meng Wanzhou of lying to HSBC bank about the relationship between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that sold telecommunications equipment to Iran, which exposed the bank to possible breach US sanctions against Tehran.

Starting Monday, and for five days of court hearing, Meng will appear before the Supreme Court of British Columbia, where the judge will decide whether or not to allow the defense to admit additional evidence in his favor, the agency said. Reuters. According to the same news agency, lawyers will present documents showing that HBSC was aware of the extent of Huawei’s business relationship with Iran. In the documents that were presented earlier, Meng’s attorneys claim that the case the United States sent Canada to is “so full of intentional and reckless errors” that it violates his rights.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested at Vancouver airport in late 2018 at the request of US authorities, triggering an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between China and Canada. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, 48, rejects allegations she faces, says Skycom was only a “business partner” in Iran and Huawei’s activities in the country did not violate standards global. or the law of the United States.

The executive is currently on probation and lives on a luxury property in Vancouver. His trial is expected to end in March or April 2021.

How Huawei’s heiress detention symbolizes U.S. trade war with China