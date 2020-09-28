Brussels wants digital platforms with more fiscal responsibilities – Observer

The European Commission defended on Monday that digital platforms should have more fiscal responsibilities to prevent e-commerce fraud, also proposing that European Union (EU) customs authorities act in concert.

The issue is the action plan launched on Monday on the customs union, which provides that “the obligations imposed on payment service providers and online sales platforms are strengthened to help fight against customs and tax fraud in electronic commerce ”, according to information published by the Community executive.

Brussels also wants “the customs authorities to act as a single entity”, sharing information and acting in a uniform manner, in particular by “the implementation of modern and reliable customs equipment within the framework of the next EU budget”.

With regard to platforms, the Community executive wishes to review “the role and obligations of players in electronic commerce, namely platforms”, which means that “the Commission will explore the imposition of customs information obligations on the platforms ”, indicates the communication released on Monday.

“While platforms are not normally involved in organizing the customs clearance of goods purchased ‘online’, they have and can share data relating to sales chains, from the original seller – through transaction value – to the final buyer, ”notes the institution.

For Brussels, this data “would complement the information provided in customs declarations and could strengthen customs and fiscal actions against fraudulent activities”, such as “underestimation, incorrect description of goods and false VAT declarations. [Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado] and customs fraud ”.

The new VAT package, which comes into effect in July 2021, immediately foresees that digital platforms will have to keep certain information for tax authorities and provide it to customs authorities, if necessary.

In addition to the emphasis placed by this action plan on electronic commerce, another objective is to have “a wider and more operational cooperation between customs authorities. [dos Estados-membros] on a thematic or geographic basis ”, not only within the EU, but also on“ international customs matters ”.

“It is necessary to remedy the imbalances between Member States in terms of customs controls, in particular by ensuring that each has sufficient and trained human resources and modern and reliable customs control equipment”, underlines Brussels. Between 2017 and 2019, the Commission’s anti-fraud service (OLAF) recommended the recovery of more than € 2.7 billion in unpaid customs duties following cases of underestimation, a situation which is worsening in trade electronic.

Regarding VAT embezzlement alone, in 2018 EU countries lost around 140 billion euros in unrecovered revenue compared to forecasts, this is the most recent data. The EU executive also estimates that in 2020, VAT embezzlement in the EU will amount to 164 billion euros due to the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the economy.

During a press conference in Brussels on the occasion of the presentation of this action plan, the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, stressed that the measures proposed on Monday “will help to support the exit from the current crisis and promote future economic growth “in the EU. “We need solutions to become more resilient,” he insisted.

The action plan also provides for a “one-stop-shop” initiative at European level, which will make it easier for businesses to “complete their border formalities through a single portal”.

It is also “intelligent and risk-based supervision of supply chains”, notably through a new analysis platform.