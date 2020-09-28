Nuclear repository: Berlin hardly has a priority – politics

You can of course make it as easy for yourself as the Bavarian state government. She appeals to the coalition agreement between the CSU and Free Voters and rejects nuclear disposal on Bavarian soil. This 2018 coalition agreement states that Bavaria is not a suitable location for such a storage facility. Punctum. This is how it works when politics wants to dictate science how to evaluate facts.

Not only for the rest of Germany, but also for Bavaria, the search for the last place of the radioactive waste from the German nuclear power plants applies: 90 areas between the Alps and the coast are geologically suitable for this. They are also located in Bavaria, as well as Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Berlin, and Brandenburg.

The decision should be made in eleven years

Salt domes and granite or clayey rock formations cover more than half of the Federal Republic’s territory. The Federal Agency for Disposal discovered this during geological exploration.

Now one location after another has to be systematically checked for suitability for ten years. The decision should be taken in 2031 and from 2050 the containers with the radiating material could be stored there underground. Although this time the selection should not be political but technical, Gorleben is not among them.

Politicians decided in 1977 based on criteria that are questionable from today’s perspective. A storage depot in Gorleben is said to have been on the edge of the zone and out of sight of the old Federal Republic, as it were. But Gorleben is located in a region that, according to geological knowledge, would be very suitable. So checking the location and, if necessary, discarding it for technical reasons would have been wiser than simply dropping it.

Between private forests and fields

Today we know that the decision in favor of the repository cannot be made unfounded. Scientific criteria are just one, albeit very essential, requirement when choosing a location. Another is absolute transparency of the weighing processes. For example, it should not happen that knowledge about the nature of the soil in private forests and fields cannot be made public.

Federal and state policy to prevent the emergence of new mass protests against nuclear power plant construction, such as once in Wyhl, Biblis or Brokdorf, should dispel any suspicion of muddling through from the start.

If this fails, populist or radical free riders will seize the issue. This includes the polemic phrase that has already been heard: “No Western nuclear waste in the East”, as if there were no nuclear power plants in the GDR. The magnificent heritage of Rheinsberg or Greifswald-Lubmin does not differ in the least from that of Neckar-Westheim or Grundremmingen.

The Germans have to save the exit on their own

The Germans should not give in to another illusion: that they could somehow transport the nuclear waste, such as the mountains of non-recyclable plastic materials, by ship to Southeast Asia or Africa. We have to manage the phase-out of nuclear energy ourselves.

The Brandenburgers and Berliners, who now hear with a slight shudder that Potsdam and parts of Spandau, Treptow-Köpenick or Reinickendorf could also be geologically suitable as locations, can, however – like the Hanoverians, Dresdeners and Ulmern – be reassured that Metropolitan areas as storage spaces hardly have first priority.

In any case, the Reinickendorfer mayor Frank Balzer, a rather cool type of politician, said only when asked what he thought about the location, “I can’t judge the geological condition. But given a nuclear repository under Berlin, I wouldn’t even think about it. ‘