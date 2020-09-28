Mike Pompeo and Greek Foreign Minister agree to peacefully resolve Turkish dispute – Observer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Monday, and both agreed on the need to peacefully resolve tensions with Turkey over jurisdiction over areas claimed by Ankara in the eastern Mediterranean. .

“The United States and Greece share the same views on the Eastern Mediterranean and reaffirm the conviction that the issue of maritime borders must be resolved peacefully”, indicates a joint note from the two countries following the meeting between Mike Pompeo and the head of Greek diplomacy in Thessaloniki.

“The commitment of cooperation between allies of the Atlantic Alliance is reiterated, using all available means to safeguard regional stability and security,” added the statement by the two leaders, Greek and American.

The two leaders agree that the issue must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, referring to the agreements signed between Greece, Italy and Egypt on the delimitation of exclusive economic zones, a central aspect of the escalation of tensions with Turkey .

The United States and Greece underscored willingness to cooperate on issues related to regional security, border control and others.

Tensions in the Mediterranean are one of the topics on Pompeo’s agenda, who will stay in Greece for two days, where he also plans to visit the Souda Bay naval base on the island of Crete.

Relations between Greece and Turkey, both members of the Atlantic Alliance, have deteriorated in recent months, due to the limits of maritime operations in the Eastern Mediterranean region, increasing fear of conflict. Turkey sent a ship, escorted by warships, to explore for energy resources in the area claimed by Greece. Athens sent a warship to the same region.

On Sunday, the situation in the Mediterranean was discussed between Mike Pompeo and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

As tensions with Turkey began to escalate, Greece announced the purchase of war material, including French fighter jets, ships and weapons.

During his visit to Thessaloniki in northern Greece, Pompeo will sign a bilateral science and technology agreement and discuss the Athens government energy projects and participate in Yom Kippur celebrations at the invitation of the Jewish community . Mike Pompeo will then travel to Italy and Croatia