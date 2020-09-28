Checking the facts. Argentina is the second country with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants? – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps to ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

No source is cited and there are no figures, but the publication circulating on Facebook guarantees that “Argentina is the second country in the world in terms of proportional deaths from Covid-19” and that, therefore , the strict isolation measures applied in the country did not even work. These statements are false, the data presented does not correspond to reality.

If we consult the tables of Johns Hopkins, an American medical university which updates the figures daily, Argentina appears at the 21st position of the list which includes the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. As of Sunday, September 27 (most recent update), there was an average of 34.93 deaths per 100,000 people.

These averages and percentages cannot be interpreted literally, experts warn. By simply doing the mathematical calculation of the death rate per 100,000 population, the determining factors that explain the higher or lower numbers are ignored. What is the population and what is the population density, at what stage is the pandemic, the population is old or not, what is the level of screening – all of this influences the final numbers.

The countries with, on average, the highest number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants are not necessarily those in which the new coronavirus has been the most deadly. This is immediately evident when looking at the top of the list of Johns Hopkins cases and deaths by country. First, San Marino, which has so far recorded 727 cases of Covid-19 and 42 deaths. The European microstate has around 30,000 inhabitants. When calculating the average number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the number of deaths rises to 124.32, which puts the country at the top of the rankings, ahead of Peru – which is in second place with 100, 15 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, with nearly 800,000 confirmed cases – and Belgium – which occupies third place with 87.32 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In these calculations, Portugal comes in 37th position. Out of 100,000 inhabitants, 18.91 deaths are due to the new coronavirus.

The post viral also says the lockdown is “a hoax, a cunning lie” and has been shown to be “ineffective”. However, this is not what several studies conducted since the start of the pandemic show. For example, in an article published on July 21, the scientific journal “Plos” gathered the opinion of several scientists who guaranteed that “self-imposed prevention strategies [entre elas o isolamento] contribute significantly to the control of the epidemic ”.

In Portugal, the compulsory detention decreed in March made it possible to reduce and delay the peak of the disease, while avoiding the rupture of the national health service. Asked about the possibility of applying a similar measure in the near future, the Minister of Health has excluded, for the moment, this hypothesis. “We have already realized that containment is less important than in the past,” Marta Temido said in an interview with RTP1 on September 21.

It is not true that Argentina is the second country with the most deaths associated with Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is in 21st place on this list, although experts warn you shouldn’t look at just that average. Analysis of population density, average age of the population or level of screening are data that must be taken into account. It is also not true that containment is ineffective, as the Facebook post suggests. This measure has made it possible in many countries to delay the peak of infection and prevent disruption of health services.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

False

In the Facebook classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Usually, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

NOTE: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact-checking partnership with Facebook.