UK court clears Uber to operate in London – Observer

Uber could continue to operate in London, a British court ruled on Monday, which accepted an appeal filed by the passenger transport platform for the renewal of its operating license.

The American company challenged the decision of Transport for London (TfL), the transport watchdog in the UK capital metropolitan area, taken at the end of 2019, not to renew the private rental vehicle operating license ( PHV) by security issues related to false conductors.

“Despite its shortcomings in the past, I consider it an appropriate entity to hold a PHV operator license in London,” Judge Tanweer Ikram wrote in his ruling. However, he said he would like to hear from lawyers on both sides before deciding on the length of the Uber license grant and the conditions under which the platform should operate.

Uber was allowed to continue operating while the appeal was under review and the decision was made known after four days of hearings in Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

TfL decided in 2019 to reject Uber’s application for a new license, citing several violations endangering passengers, such as the existence of unauthorized drivers who managed to make thousands of trips using their photographs on the accounts of ‘other drivers.

The magistrate said he took Uber’s efforts to improve the app into account and found no evidence of “covering up” the problem.

TfL previously revoked the Uber license in 2017, but a court later granted a 15-month license, which TfL then extended for another two months at the end of 2019, but with 20 additional conditions.

Uber has 45,000 drivers and more than 3.5 million customers in the British capital.

This decision represents a victory for Uber in an important European market so that the multinational finally reaches the goal of making a profit in 2021, after recording losses of 1.8 billion US dollars in the last quarter (2.1 billion d ‘euros). .