The war in Cabo Delgado forces us to “redirect resources” – Observer

The Mozambican Minister of Economy and Finance admitted on Monday in Maputo that the armed conflict in the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, will force the government to “redirect resources” in order to support “the war effort “.

“One of the problems we have is redirecting the few resources for the war effort,” Adriano Maleiane said in statements on the sidelines of a meeting with MPs from the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee (CPO).

Maleiane stressed that the executive must “invent” to find a financial margin for the Defense and Security Forces in a context of shortage of resources.

“The few resources that we allocate to the social fields are not sufficient and we must invent, it is the term, more resources for the war. In fact, it is very bad, ”said the Minister of the Economy and Finance.

The war in Cabo Delgado, Adriano Maleiane continued, is causing damage to the country’s economy and to families. “It’s bad in every way [que Cabo Delgado esteja em guerra], there is no war that is good for the economy, ”said Adriano Maleiane.

Mozambique’s northernmost coastal province, which borders Tanzania, faces a humanitarian crisis with more than 1,000 dead and 250,000 internally displaced after three years of armed conflict between Mozambican and rebel forces, whose attacks have already been claimed by the group. jihadist ”, but whose origin remains unclear.