Portuguese José Guerra takes office as European prosecutor despite criticism from PSD – Observer

Portuguese magistrate José Guerra took office on Monday as the European national prosecutor at the European Union (EU) Public Prosecutor’s Office, an independent anti-fraud body, despite criticism from the PSD on the government’s appointment to this post .

After being appointed last July, José Guerra took office on Monday in a solemn session at the Court of Justice of the EU, along with the other 21 prosecutors appointed by the member states, thus marking the official start of activities of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“During this installation session, the European Prosecutor General and the European Prosecutors solemnly undertook to respect the obligations arising from their functions,” the court said in a statement. Like the others, José Guerra pledged at the time to exercise these functions in “total independence in the interest of the Union as a whole” and “not to seek or accept instructions from no person or entity outside the European Public Prosecutor’s Office ”. On July 27, Portuguese magistrate José Guerra was appointed European National Prosecutor at the EU Prosecutor’s Office, an independent anti-fraud body, after being appointed by Portugal to this post.

However, on September 11, the PSD demanded an explanation from the Minister of Justice, Francisca Van Dunem, in the Portuguese parliament on the appointment of José Guerra to the post of European prosecutor, deeming “reprehensible” that the government did not indicate the best ranked candidate in the competition. Selection. The next day, the leader of the PSD parliamentary group in the European Parliament, Paulo Rangel, called the Portuguese government’s interference in the appointment of a magistrate to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office “unacceptable”, which is why he addressed questions to the Council. of the EU.

With a three-year term, José Guerra will be one of the European prosecutors in the independent body overseen by Romanian Laura Codruta Kövesi, who was appointed last October as the first European prosecutor general.

Besides Portugal, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office includes Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Romania and the Czech Republic. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office should start fully functioning at the end of 2020 and based in Luxembourg.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office will be an independent body of the EU, competent to investigate, prosecute and prosecute and support it in the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses affecting the financial interests of the Union (e.g. fraud, corruption, cross-border VAT fraud over 10 million euros).

To this end, it will be up to this body to carry out investigations and carry out acts specific to criminal action, exercising public action before the competent judicial bodies of the Member States.