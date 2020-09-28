The exit agreement must be signed and not renegotiated – Observer

The European Commission stressed on Monday that the UK’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union (EU) must be implemented as approved and not renegotiated, stressing the need for the two blocs to quickly reach compromises.

“The withdrawal agreement must be implemented, it must not be renegotiated and even less modified unilaterally, ignored or disapproved”, declared the vice-president of the European Commission in charge of interinstitutional relations, Maros Sefcovic.

Speaking to the press in Brussels after the third meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee, the official reiterated “the EU’s request [para o Reino unido] withdraw the proposed law on the internal market by the parties in dispute by the end of September ”.

“We recall that the proposed law, if adopted in its present form, constitutes an extremely serious violation of the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol, as an essential part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and of international law” , said Maros Sefcovic.

And, according to Maros Sefcovic, “the window of opportunity to put into practice the operational measures necessary for the operation [deste protocolo] it is closing ”, which is why he underlined“ the urgency for the United Kingdom to speed up its work ”.

Noting that “many difficult questions remain and that the UK’s positions are far removed from what the EU can accept”, the vice-president of the EU executive, however, said that Brussels was “ready to work hard” with London “over the next few years, days and weeks”.

“The EU is fully committed to achieving full, timely and effective implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement in the remaining time,” he concluded.

London angered the EU in early September by forging ahead with a bill that revises the withdrawal agreement ratified in January with the 27 to regulate the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. The proposal was approved in general and in particular, although the UK government bowed to pressure from a group of Conservative MPs concerned about the risk of the text breaking international law, agreeing to support an amendment to give Parliament the last word in the decision.

The text is due to end the process in the House of Commons (upper house of parliament) on Tuesday and move on to the House of Lords (upper house), although the British press has reported that the government intends to delay this phase until after the European Council in mid-October, so as not to jeopardize the current negotiations.

In the UK’s Home Market Bill, intended to replace European standards with rules for trade between different parts of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) after leaving the EU, the government invokes the power to ignore the provisions of the Agreement. These are matters such as the filing of export declarations or customs checks between the British province of Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the island where England is located, Scotland and the Country of Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that this legislation is a “safety net” to protect the integrity of the country against “extremist or irrational interpretations of the Protocol, which could result in a border in the Irish Sea”.

This week also sees the ninth round of negotiations between London and Brussels for a post-Brexit trade deal, which is crucial to securing a trade deal ahead of the October 15 European Council. Mid-October is considered the deadline for reaching an agreement, failing which the absence of an agreement will result in tariffs on trade between the United Kingdom and the European bloc from January 1, 2021.