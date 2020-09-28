What to do with nuclear waste ?: What does the disposal report mean for the regions – politics

20,000 police officers on duty, high cost in the millions. And constant new pitfalls, around 2010: don’t suspect bad, a beer truck is waved through in front of the exit road of the Dannenberg charging station. Eleven Castor barrels are transported by road for the last kilometers to the intermediate storage in Gorleben. The car would have loaded “Hütt Luxus Pils”. But inside behind crates of beer are two Greenpeace activists, the truck stops, a concrete structure is lowered from the truck into the street and attached to the street with steel pipes. The police can only release the activists after twelve hours.

This fight for Gorleben may be over, but the fear is that a new Gorleben is coming. Elsewhere.

Why is Gorleben disabled?

According to the interim report presented Monday by the Federal Association for Final Storage (BGE), 90 regions are eligible. But the salt dome in Gorleben is no longer considered. The photos of protesters chained in the track bed; the politically unilateral predestination of a warehouse here more than 40 years ago “burned down” the place. But someone who knows the trial is unhappy that the impression is now once again that there was political pressure to remove Gorleben prematurely from the trial. Internally, there is a certain link between those responsible for BGE and Lower Saxony’s state politics.

“The last repository for nuclear waste will not be in Gorleben. From the perspective of Lower Saxony, this is the excellent result of the first phase of the selection process, ”said Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD). 1.9 billion euros has been invested here for the underground expansion. “You can now pour the thing,” says an expert. The aboveground intermediate storage contains 113 containers with highly radioactive nuclear fuel that have been transported here with great effort.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

It was Environment Minister Jürgen Trittin (Greens) who ordered that nuclear waste should also be stored in a decentralized manner at the nuclear power plants, so that further facts for a repository next to the intermediate storage in the salt dome were not created with every transport. From then on, only containers from reprocessing in France and Great Britain came here, this was also stopped with the decisions to restart the search for a repository.

Which regions in Germany can now be considered?

Mayors across the country will now take a closer look at the interactive map of the regions. The north of Germany, the East German states and Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are particularly affected, but also Brandenburg and parts of Berlin. “The opportunity to find a location in Germany for a high-level waste storage facility that will provide a million years of security,” said Stefan Studt, CEO of BGE.

In total, the sub-areas cover an area of ​​approximately 194,000 square kilometers. They have favorable geological conditions to house a storage site for high-level radioactive waste there, the BGE reports. This is about 54 percent of the area of ​​the Federal Republic.

Layers of clay covering nearly 130,000 square kilometers make up most of the affected regions. They are mainly located in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg and Brandenburg, and to a lesser extent in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Crystalline layers are also extensively represented with 81,000 square kilometers as potential storage areas, especially in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. However, “The size of the sub-areas makes it easy to see that we are still a long way from making a preliminary decision on a location,” said Steffen Kanitz, one of BGE’s CEOs.

What does the report mean for the areas?

“It is the first intermediate result,” Kanitz emphasizes. The report now mainly excluded regions that are not suitable for a repository. For example, because the clay, salt or crystalline rock layers are not massive enough or have been damaged by mining. Volcanic activity or the possibility of earthquakes can also lead to exclusion. The site must offer the best possible security for a million years and also withstand ice ages. The regions are now further narrowed until one region eventually remains. However, several years will pass before the next report is published. Time to organize a lot of resistance.

Much will depend on how parties, states and municipalities think about the search for a repository. Because without their state offices and their willingness to support the process, it will be difficult.

What are the chances for a repository in Berlin and Brandenburg?

Tesla boss Elon Musk should not be happy: in the middle of the new Tesla factory near Grünheide there are clay rock formations that could be a possible storage place for nuclear waste. Especially in Brandenburg there are larger clay areas and eight areas with rock salt in steep storage. But also parts of the Central German Crystalline Zone – mainly granite rock at a depth of more than a kilometer. The stated purpose is a deep repository. In Berlin, Zehlendorf and clay-stone formations under the districts of Reinickendorf and Spandau are mentioned as favorable sub-areas.

An area around the future BER Airport in Berlin-Schönefeld is also on the list due to favorable geological conditions. However, it is very unlikely that areas near larger settlements will be considered. In Brandenburg, on the other hand, with many sparsely populated areas, the situation is different as there are geological formations with all three host rocks eligible for permanent disposal.

What speaks in favor of the host rocks – and what against them?

Only regions with geological barriers are eligible – rock formations that are as impenetrable as possible with a thickness of at least 100 meters at a depth of at least 300 meters. Crystalline rock has a high strength and is not very sensitive to temperature. However, the granite deposits in Germany, which lie mainly in Bavaria and Saxony, can split.

Clay stone is hardly soluble in water, but has the disadvantage that it is less heat resistant, the heat that is given off to the surrounding mountains must not exceed 100 degrees. Rock salt, widespread in Germany, is practically impermeable, for example, to gases. Generating large cavities, which are necessary for the construction of the repository, is no problem. However, salt is soluble so water can get through it – a serious drawback.

What is the political stance on the report?

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), is opposed. “If you want to have a broad discussion, the question remains why you fundamentally exclude Gorleben”, says Söder. The BGE gave insufficient reasons for this. Billions have now been wasted exploring the salt dome. On the other hand, if you consider two-thirds of Bavaria to be fundamentally suitable, that’s not very productive. “I fear that many people are very insecure now.” He finds the granite from Bavaria unsuitable.

Marianne Schieder, chairman of the regional group SPD in Bavaria, accuses Söder of populism: “It cannot be that the CSU has pursued a strict nuclear policy for decades (…) and is now responsible for nuclear waste as far as it can. The AfD is mobilizing in the East on the grounds that West German nuclear waste should not end up here – but the waste from the nuclear power plants of the GDR must also be permanently stored. The Greens are following the procedure. The principle of “back to the white card” made the process possible in the first place, says the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, a driver of the restart.

What happens now?

The BGE will now conduct preliminary security investigations to further delineate the regions. There, for the first time, use is made of other aspects than just geology, for example whether there are settlement areas in the regions. On this basis, the BGE then makes suggestions as to which regions to explore in the course of the second step. The Bundestag and the Bundesrat decide on this. Only in the third step are some locations underground explored, which will be decided again in parliament. The repository search must be completed in 2031 and the best possible location must be found. It shouldn’t be finished until the 2050s. Then storage begins.