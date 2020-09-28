Joaquin Phoenix is ​​already a father and his son’s name is a tribute to his brother | Celebrities

Joaquin Phoenix, who played Joker in the eponymous film, for which he won the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year, was a first-time dad. The name chosen for the baby is River in honor of his brother, who died in 1993, also actor River Phoenix.

The revelation was made by director Victor Kossakovsky at the Zurich Film Festival last Sunday after the screening of the documentary Gunda. Phoenix is ​​the executive producer of this project. After talking about the actor’s performance in the production, Kossakovsky said, “By the way, he just had a baby. A beautiful son named River.

?? Viktor Kossakovsky ???, Gunda: He just had a baby boy named River. (about Joaquin) pic.twitter.com/WuUISnuTsZ

– Max California’s lover (@Paula_FlorV) September 27, 2020

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

River Phoenix, Joaquin’s older brother, was a leading actor in the late 1980s and early 1990s, having started his career at age 10 in television commercials. Fame came in 1986 with the film Conta Comigo, followed by Fuga Sem Fim (1988) and A Caminho de Idaho (1991). In 1993, he would die of an overdose in Los Angeles.

Phoenix, 45, and his wife, also actress Rooney Mara, 35, starred in The Love Story movies together, don’t worry, You Won’t Get Far on Foot and Maria Magdalene. They have been together since 2016, after it was revealed in July 2019 that they were engaged. The couple are known for their animal rights advocacy, with Phoenix devoting much of their award-winning speeches to encouraging people to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

Text edited by Bárbara Wong

continue reading