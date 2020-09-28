“Cowardice” and “brutality”: Berlin applies – and harshly criticizes – Poland and Hungary politics

In the dispute over the planned penalty for rule of law violations within the EU, the German Presidency of the Council caused outrage in the European Parliament with a compromise proposal. MPs called the bill Monday as a sign of “cowardice and lack of principles” and as “impudence”.

The federal government is on a cuddle class with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the chairman of the Polish ruling party PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, criticized Moritz Körner (FDP) for example. This was rejected in circles of the German Council Presidency. You simply implement what the Heads of State or Government decided at their July summit.

Among other things, the compromise proposal provides for a significant limitation of the scope of the so-called rule of law mechanism compared to the original concept. Cuts in EU subsidies are only possible after it has been established that breaches of the rule of law have a direct impact on the handling of EU money.

The European Commission has even proposed allowing sanctions if a lack of the rule of law threatens to harm the fundamental requirements for sound financial management or the protection of the Union’s financial interests. According to the compromise document, which is available to the German news agency, the voting barriers to the decision of punitive measures should also be increased.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

The Commission actually wants a proposal for a budget cut to be accepted if the Council of Ministers does not reject or amend it by qualified majority within one month. It is now envisaged that each sanction should be voted on before it takes effect and that a qualified majority is required.

Qualified majority usually means that at least 15 EU countries must agree, making up at least 65 percent of the total population of the Union. If countries believe they have been treated unfairly, they should also be able to express their views at an EU summit. With a unanimous decision, the group of heads of state or government could then stop the sanctions procedure.

Video 24-09-2020, 15:23 13:18 Visegrad countries reject EU plans for asylum reform

The issue is particularly explosive because without an agreement on the rule of law mechanism, there is a risk of blocking the long-term EU budget and the economic stimulus of the European Corona. According to information from EU circles, countries such as Poland and Hungary have indicated that they only want to pass resolutions if the mechanism is designed to be safe for them. They fear that the scheme will mainly be used against them.

On the other hand, the European Parliament threatens to exercise its right of veto if the new instrument is watered down too much. Germany continues to approach Hungary and be blackmailed, said Greens MP Daniel Freund.

The German Presidency calls for a willingness to compromise

MEPs would be given the choice of either agreeing to and ensuring European solidarity through the Corona Development Program – or standing up for the rule of law. “But you can’t sacrifice one for the other,” said Freund. The proposal is “essentially disgraceful”.

On the other hand, the Presidency of the Council has called for a willingness to compromise. “It is important that all parties remember what was decided at the European Council and not argue again for what was not enforceable at the time,” he said. EU diplomats pointed out that Hungary and Poland are likely to have problems with the mechanism despite the delay.

One reason for the plans is that other procedures have proved ineffective. A so-called Article 7 procedure of the EU is already underway against Poland, which could theoretically even end with the withdrawal of EU voting rights. But they have been blocked due to major voting hurdles. As a result, Warsaw and Budapest have so far done little to stop dangerous developments in the field of justice and freedom of expression from the point of view of other EU states. In addition, the rights of minorities and the situation of migrants are also a problem in Hungary. (dpa)